HK Express shifts operations to HKIA’s Terminal

HONG KONG, 11 June 2026: HK Express Airways (HK Express) officially commenced operations at Terminal 2 (T2) of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) on Wednesday.

The relocation to T2 will enhance HK Express’s customer-handling capabilities, elevate the customer travel experience, and provide better facilities to support future growth in capacity and the route network.

Photo credit: HK Express. Deputy Secretary for Transport and Logistics Joan Hung, Deputy Director-General of Civil Aviation Clara Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Airport Authority Hong Kong Vivian Cheung, Secretary for Transport & Logistics Mable Chan, Chief Executive Officer of HK Express Jeanette Mao and Executive Director, Airport Operations of Airport Authority Hong Kong Steven Yiu visited HK Express’s check-in counters at T2 of HKIA. (Second from left to second from right).

On its first day of operations at T2, HK Express’s early-morning peak period ran smoothly, with customers experiencing efficient, well-organised check-in and bag drop processes. A total of 47 flights departed, marking the start of the airline’s full-scale operations at the new terminal.

“As the largest airline operating at Terminal 2, HK Express’s move to T2 represents not only a significant operational upgrade, but also a more solid platform for our future growth. With T2’s enhanced customer-handling capacity, advanced facilities, and new technology, we are confident we can further improve the customer experience by optimising service processes and accelerating the expansion of our route network to seize opportunities arising from the continuous growth in travel demand for Hong Kong and the region. We expect to achieve double-digit percentage growth in passenger traffic for the full year and will actively support the Airport Authority Hong Kong in achieving its target of over 70 million annual passenger trips,” said HK Express CEO Jeanette Mao.

With the summer travel peak season approaching, HK Express has made comprehensive preparations to meet the continuously rising demand for travel. The airline is also preparing to launch its Wuxi route on 17 July 2026, further expanding its regional route network and offering customers a wider range of travel options. In the future, HK Express will continue to drive the adoption of smart technologies, enhancing the customer experience through automation and digital services to deliver a more seamless and efficient journey.

(Source: HK Express)