KUCHING, 24 November 2025: Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) CEO Amelia Roziman has made history as the first Asian and only Malaysian appointed as a Trustee of The Iceberg, a global authority championing the legacy impact of business and professional events.

Her appointment strengthens Asia’s voice in legacy-driven business events and follows her recent recognition as the recipient of The Iceberg Excellence Award.

Image: Nine trustees of The Iceberg, now a UK charitable incorporated organisation.

“This appointment is both a personal milestone and a collective achievement for Asia’s business events community,” Roziman said. “The Iceberg’s mission aligns closely with Sarawak’s vision and my own commitment to delivering meaningful legacies for communities, economies, and the environment. I am honoured to contribute to this work on the global stage.”

With nearly two decades of experience, she emphasised that business events create real social and economic impact.

“I will continue championing Asia’s growth by drawing on Sarawak’s experience and the values we have built together,” Roziman concluded.

Founder of The Iceberg, James Latham, said Amelia’s leadership makes her an exceptional addition to the Board.

“The Iceberg is built on inclusivity and global representation, and Amelia embodies exactly that,” Latham said. “Her leadership in advancing legacy-driven business events, supported strongly by government, and her commitment to elevating the industry beyond the visitor economy make her invaluable to Sarawak, Malaysia, and the global community.”

Since 2006, Amelia has shaped Malaysia’s business events landscape, leading Sarawak to 29 destination marketing awards and earning 10 professional honours, including becoming the first Asian woman inducted into the Events Industry Council (EIC) Hall of Leaders in 2023.

Amelia joins a distinguished Board of Trustees guiding The Iceberg’s evolution into a charitable trust. Members include Caroline MacKenzie, James Latham, Martin Sirk, Sarah Fleming, Ben Hainsworth, Geneviève Leclerc, Oscar Cerezales, and Gregg Talley, who together oversee The Iceberg’s governance and strategic direction.

For more information on BESarawak, visit Business Events Sarawak.

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)