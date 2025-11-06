Hong Kong Cyclothon returns 30 November

HONG KONG, 7 November 2025: When the 2025 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon returns on 30 November, the city will once again transform into a thrilling stage for cyclists from around the world.

The Hong Kong Cyclothon is the city’s largest annual cycling event, where thousands of elite athletes and everyday riders pedal side by side through one of the world’s most cinematic urban backdrops – the signature Victoria Harbour.

Cyclothon Carnival

While cyclists ride in various races and activities, the Cyclothon Carnival in the West Kowloon Cultural District welcomes all activity lovers to immerse themselves in a plethora of wellness and entertainment experiences.

In the Carnival, workshops led by professional coaches range from classic workouts to emerging sports. The penny-farthing experience introduces participants to the unique high-wheeler that dates back to the Victoria era. At the same time, padel workshops put the spotlight on the new sport that has been sweeping the globe.

For detailed programmes in the Hong Kong Cyclothon and Cyclothon Carnival

GO Park Sai Sha

Get moving at the city’s newest waterfront sports and leisure hub.

Spanning 1.3 million square feet between Wu Kai Sha and Sai Kung, Go Park Sai Sha is Hong Kong’s latest landmark for movement, wellness, lifestyle and fun on the waterfront.

At Go Park Sports, athletes and beginners can immerse themselves in a world of activity, from community tracks designed for both cycling and running, to professional-grade facilities and Hong Kong’s only dedicated outdoor pickleball courts. The complex also features the city’s only public golf driving range equipped with advanced Trackman radar technology, plus padel courts, tennis courts, football pitch, lacrosse fields, a balance-bike area and multi-purpose courts.

Down by the water, Go Park Aqua invites visitors to explore Hong Kong’s idyllic coastal side with kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, wingfoiling and snorkelling – all set against Sai Sha’s scenic shoreline. Travellers can hop on a boat to Sham Chung, a quaint Hakka village nestled among lush nature and geological wonders, and enjoy handline fishing and a seafood lunch that highlights the local fishing heritage.

East Coast Boardwalk

Hong Kong’s reimagined waterfronts invite visitors to move and unwind along the city’s most scenic shoreline, as part of the plan to open up iconic harbourfronts to locals and travellers, with two new shoreline connections — the East Coast Boardwalk in North Point and the Kai Tak GreenWay at Kai Tak Promenade and Shing Fung Road Park in Kai Tak Development area. They offer fresh ways to experience Victoria Harbour from both sides of the waterfront.

At the East Coast Boardwalk, visitors can stroll, jog, or cycle beside the water while taking in sweeping views. Families can enjoy wave-inspired play zones, outdoor fitness stations, a fishing platform, and sunset-facing seating, mostly sheltered beneath the highway.

Across the water, the Kai Tak GreenWay at Kai Tak Promenade and Shing Fung Road Park follows the path of the city’s historic airport runway, now reborn as a green corridor of shared-use path for cyclists and pedestrians within open promenades, and leisure spaces for the community to gather, relax and explore at their own pace.

