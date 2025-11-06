Vietjet declares positive 3Q2025 performance

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2025: Vietjet Aviation delivered a strong business performance in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q2025), achieving 97% of its annual plan while maintaining steady growth momentum.

The airline will further boost its operations across the Asia-Pacific, including by increasing flight frequencies between Singapore and Vietnam in 4Q2025.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

Revenue and profit growth

In 3Q2025, Vietjet’s air revenue reached VND16.728 trillion (SGD828 million), with a pre-tax profit of VND393 billion (SGD19.51 million).

For the first nine months of the year, the company reported air transport revenue of VND52.329 trillion (SGD2.59 billion) and a pre-tax profit of VND1.987 trillion (SGD98.61 million), which increased by 28% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Consolidated revenue for the first nine months totalled VND52.769 trillion (SGD2.62 billion), with a profit of VND2.051 trillion (SGD101.8 million), up by 17% YoY.

Ancillary revenue amounted to VND6.893 trillion (approx. SGD341.7 million), accounting for 41% of total air revenue and reflecting a 19% YoY growth.

Expanded international network

As of 30 September 2025, Vietjet operated 219 routes (169 international and 50 domestic), serving 21.5 million passengers with a fleet of 98 aircraft. The load factor stood at 86%, and technical reliability reached 99.72%, placing Vietjet among the highest in the region.

Connections

In response to the continued rise in travel demand driven by strong leisure and business traffic, especially between Singapore and Vietnam, Vietjet is expanding its flight network to enhance connectivity and operational efficiency.

The airline will increase the Singapore–Da Nang service to two return flights daily, effective 21 November 2025, and the Singapore–Phu Quoc service to seven return flights weekly, effective 23 December 2025.

With the addition of the Singapore–Phu Quoc route earlier this year, the airline expects to transport over 500,000 passengers annually on Singapore–Vietnam routes. Vietjet’s capacity expansion reflects its proactive approach to meeting market demand and supporting the growth of tourism and trade between the two countries.

20% dividend reflects strong financials

Vietjet’s Board of Directors has approved a 20% stock dividend plan, issuing over 118.3 million shares with a total nominal value exceeding VND1.183 trillion (SGD58.64 million).

This decision was made based on impressive business results and a robust financial position, ensuring long-term benefits for shareholders.

Investing in sustainability and growth

The airline continues to invest in long-term development initiatives, including a new Aircraft Maintenance Centre in Long Thanh airport, the trial adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on selected flights, and enhanced training programs at the Vietjet Aviation Academy.

Vietjet has also been recognised with the 2025 Sustainability Award from AirlineRatings; named one of Asia’s Best Workplaces; and listed in Forbes’ Top 50 Best Public Companies in Vietnam, affirming its international stature in the aviation sector.

With favourable market trends, low fuel prices, and a solid technological and financial foundation, Vietjet expects strong, sustained growth in 2026.

(Source: Vietjet)