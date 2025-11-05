BANGKOK, 6 November 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts confirms Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ at the Little Steps Family Travel Awards 2025/2026.

Opened less than a year ago, the resort has already earned its first accolade under a family-focused category. This achievement celebrates its dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences for guests of all ages.

An enchanting underwater world-themed family resort, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives brings the wonders of the ocean to life through playful design, imaginative details, and immersive experiences that inspire every generation. The resort’s 145 beachfront and overwater villas are designed with families in mind, many featuring bunk beds for kids, spacious living areas, and thoughtful amenities that inspire togetherness and make stays effortless.

Boundless fun and discovery await at every turn, from splash-worthy swimming pools and exhilarating water slides to a meandering lazy river. The vibrant Kids’ Club, where imagination comes alive through marine-themed games and ocean conservation activities, is also a highlight. Older children and teens can find their own adventures in the Games Room, while parents unwind at SPA Cenvaree as younger guests enjoy playful pampering at the Candy Spa. From ocean excursions that reveal the wonders beneath the waves to diverse dining venues featuring dedicated children’s menus, every detail is designed to spark joy, connection, and shared memories — making Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives the ultimate family destination in the Maldives.

“We are honoured to be recognised as the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ by the Little Steps Family Travel Awards,” said Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Cluster General Manager Andrew Jansslon. “Earning this accolade within our first year of operation is a reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating meaningful moments for every family member. From thrilling water attractions and thoughtfully designed villas to unforgettable ocean excursions and exceptional culinary offerings, we strive to ensure guests of all ages experience the wonders of the Maldives, embraced by Centara’s signature warm hospitality and Thai family values.”

For more information about Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cmlm.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)