HBX Groups unlocks its 2026 MarketHub events

LONDON, 14 November 2025: HBX Group, an independent B2B travel technology marketplace, has announced the 2026 editions of its flagship MarketHub events, which will take place across Asia, Europe and the Americas under the theme ‘Unlocked’.

The first event of the year, MarketHub Asia, will be held from 3 to 6 February 2026 at the Hilton Bali Resort, Bali, Indonesia. This will be followed by MarketHub Europe, taking place from 21 to 24 April 2026 at the InterContinental Malta. And finally, MarketHub Americas, which will take place from 23 to 26 June 2026 at Moon Palace The Grand Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Photo credit: HBX Group.

This year’s theme reflects the fast-evolving state of travel and technology in 2026. From the acceleration of artificial intelligence to shifting traveller expectations, the industry faces an era of profound transformation.

At ‘MarketHub: Unlocked’, HBX Group partners, thought leaders and industry trailblazers will explore how technology can uncover untapped potential, how data drives meaningful action, and how human connection remains at the heart of innovation and collaboration.

HBX Group Chief Distribution Officer David Amsellem commented on the event series: “Our MarketHub editions are where the travel industry comes together to exchange insights, spark ideas, and forge meaningful partnerships. Under the theme ‘Unlocked’, we want to encourage our partners to think differently about what’s possible when innovation and collaboration go hand in hand.”

HBX Group Chief Sourcing and Operations Officer Xabi Zabala added: “The MarketHubs wouldn’t be possible without the continued trust and support of our partners. Their valuable contributions play a key role in bringing these events to life and driving innovation across the travel ecosystem. Together, we’re shaping a more connected, agile and collaborative future for our industry.”

For over 13 years, MarketHub has attracted more than 1,400 participants from 50 markets to its annual, invite-only events.

About HBX Group

HBX Group, a leading global independent B2B travel technology enterprise, owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, The Luxurist, Roiback and Civitfun. Its interconnected travel technology products and services partners include online marketplaces, tour operators, travel advisors, airlines, loyalty programmes, destinations, and travel suppliers.