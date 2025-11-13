AirAsia to fly Johor Bahru – Kunming route

JOHOR BAHRU, 14 November 2025: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) will launch a direct route on 14 December, connecting Johor Bahru and Kunming, China.

It marks a key milestone in the airline’s ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen its domestic hubs beyond Kuala Lumpur.

Photo credit: AirAsia.

As the only low-cost carrier (LCC) in Malaysia operating commercial flights on the Johor Bahru-Kunming route, the new service presents fresh opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between Johor and the Yunnan province, supporting the airline’s broader agenda for regional growth.

Commencing 14 December 2025, AirAsia Malaysia will operate three flights weekly between Johor Bahru and Kunming, also known as the ‘Spring City’ for its pleasant year-round climate.

Complementing the airline’s 14 weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kunming, the new service strengthens AirAsia’s presence in the China market and makes it easier for travellers from Johor and neighbouring Singapore to fly direct to Kunming.

This new route underscores the airline’s strategic focus on elevating Johor Bahru as a key southern hub, complementing its main base in Kuala Lumpur and enhancing connectivity from other emerging gateways across Malaysia.

Travellers from Johor Bahru can now experience Kunming’s rich culture, scenic landscapes and mild climate with ease, while visitors from China gain convenient access to southern Peninsular Malaysia, home to vibrant cities, natural attractions and cross-border leisure experiences. The Johor Bahru-Kunming service marks another step forward in AirAsia’s mission to grow its network and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional aviation hub.

To commemorate the launch of this brand-new route, AirAsia is offering special promotional fares for flights from Johor Bahru to Kunming, starting from just MYR469* one-way. Flights from Kunming to Johor Bahru are also available from CNY678* one-way.

All fares are available for bookings on the airline’s website from today until 23 November 2025, for travel between 14 December 2025 and 28 March 2026.

Flight Schedule between Johor Bahru (JHB) and Kunming (KMG)

Known as the ‘Spring City’, Kunming welcomes travellers from Johor Bahru with its pleasant year-round climate, breathtaking natural landscapes and vibrant local culture — a gateway to explore the beauty of Yunnan province in southwestern China.

Travellers from Kunming can look forward to discovering Johor Bahru’s dynamic city attractions, rich heritage and proximity to some of southern Malaysia’s most exciting leisure destinations.

From 14 December 2025 onwards, AirAsia Group will operate flights to 13 destinations in Mainland China from Malaysia, with a total of 21 routes across the region.

*All-in fares are quoted for one-way travel only, including passenger service charge, regulatory service charges, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees.

(Source: AirAsia)