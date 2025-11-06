BANGKOK, 7 November 2025: Dusit Thani Bangkok, the reimagined flagship of Dusit Hotels and Resorts, has earned global recognition once again — this time ranking #60 on the inaugural extended list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025, a prestigious index celebrating the finest hospitality experiences worldwide.

The extended list showcases 50 additional properties that exemplify innovation, service excellence, and guest satisfaction across six continents. Each hotel was selected by a panel of more than 800 independent travel experts, including hoteliers, journalists, and seasoned luxury travellers.

Initially opened in 1970 as one of Thailand’s first luxury hotels, Dusit Thani Bangkok became a symbol of modern Thai hospitality and a beloved landmark in the heart of the city. Following a five-year transformation as part of the Dusit Central Park mixed-use development, the new hotel reopened in September 2024, redefining the essence of Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality.

Honouring the rich legacy of the original Dusit Thani Bangkok, the new property seamlessly weaves the past into the present. The original spire, now encased within a gleaming new crown overlooking Lumpini Park, rises as a beacon of continuity. Ornate decorative pillars, frangipani trees planted by Dusit’s founder, and cherished artworks from the original property have also been lovingly restored within the property – preserving the spirit of a Thai icon while ushering in a new chapter of design excellence.

Inside, refined interiors by internationally acclaimed designer André Fu reinterpret the hotel’s storied past with contemporary sophistication. From spacious guest rooms and suites, all offering panoramic views of Lumpini Park, to curated dining concepts and the signature Devarana Wellness centre, every space reflects a deep commitment to craftsmanship, culture, and care.

“To be named among the world’s 100 best hotels just one year after reopening is an incredible milestone that reaffirms our commitment to excellence, innovation, and authenticity,” said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “This achievement celebrates not only the extraordinary work of our team at Dusit Thani Bangkok, but also the collective ambition driving every Dusit property worldwide to deliver experiences that are deeply rooted in local culture, elevated by design, and brought to life with heartfelt service. It sets a clear benchmark for what we aspire to achieve across our entire portfolio.”

Dusit Thani Bangkok was officially recognised alongside other awarded establishments at The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 ceremony, which took place at London’s Old Billingsgate on 30 October 2025.

Earlier in October, the hotel was also one of three Dusit properties to receive a Michelin Key, joining Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu in the Philippines and Dusit Thani Kyoto in Japan in earning this international mark of hospitality excellence.

About Dusit Thani Bangkok

Part of the landmark Dusit Central Park development, Dusit Thani Bangkok is a reimagined icon that blends timeless Thai elegance with contemporary sophistication. With a prime location overlooking Lumpini Park in the heart of the city, the 257-key property redefines luxury with all park-view accommodations. It sets the scene for unforgettable experiences featuring world-class dining and peerless event venues.

For more information, visit dusit.com/dusitthani-bangkok.

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit International)