DUBAI 7 November 2025: Emirates has invested AED 85 million to install more than 200 biometrics-enabled cameras across Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) – allowing more customers to pass through Check-In, Immigration, Boarding Gates, Lounges and board the aircraft, simply by facial recognition, with a quick and easy registration on the Emirates app.

Eliminating the need to present a passport and boarding pass at various points in the airport, the new biometrics initiative is a collaboration between Emirates and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD), which significantly reduces processing time for all registered customers. The powerful cameras can recognise the biometric profile of a customer from a distance of one metre, allowing customers to walk swiftly through areas where they would previously have to pause and show documents.

Whether visiting the UAE or as a resident, any Emirates customer can sign up for swift and secure biometrics services on the Emirates app, at Self-Service Kiosks at the airport, or at Check-In desks. Consenting to Emirates Biometrics Registration enables customers to bypass queues and expedite their airport experience every time they travel, allowing them to select the dedicated Biometric Zones when flying to and from Dubai International (DXB).

Emirates’ Deputy President & Chief Operating Officer Adel al Redha said: “With our latest Biometrics Path development, Emirates has invested in further innovations to enhance the customer travel experience, providing remarkable speed, efficiency, and accuracy at Terminal 3 in Dubai International Airport. Since 2017, we have been working in collaboration with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai to upgrade our equipment and implement the latest technologies, ensuring that our customers enjoy a world-class, seamless journey.”



(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)