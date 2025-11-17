Cebu Pacific deploys 13th A330neo aircraft

MANILA, 18 November 2025: Cebu Pacific expands its fleet with the delivery of its 13th Airbus A330neo aircraft, making it the largest operator of A330neos in Asia.

The 459-seat aircraft is the third of four A330neos expected to arrive this year. The first two joined the fleet on 28 March and 18 July, respectively.

Photo credit: Cebu Pacific.

“This aircraft enables us to serve more passengers while keeping costs low, which is a key part of our mission to offer affordable fares for every Juan,” said CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao.

CEB deployed its latest A330neo aircraft on domestic routes, starting with the Manila-Puerto Princesa route, offering four flights per week. Daily A330neo flights between Manila and Bohol commenced on 16 November.

The A330neo provides CEB with the flexibility to serve regional and long-haul routes, as well as high-demand sectors. With increased range and capacity, the aircraft enables the airline to optimise its operations while maintaining cost efficiency. Airbus NEOs are the latest-generation aircraft that burn 15% less fuel per flight and produce less noise compared to their predecessors. The reduction in fuel consumption results in a corresponding decrease in carbon emissions.

(Source: Cebu Pacific).