Asia Pacific airlines shop for new aircraft

BANGKOK, 20 November 2025: Asia Pacific airlines will require 19,560 new aircraft over the next 20 years, representing 46% of the global requirement of 42,520 new aircraft, according to Airbus’s latest regional market forecast.

Airbus Asia-Pacific, President Anand Stanley presented the update during the recent Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines’ (AAPA) Annual Assembly of Presidents in Bangkok, underscoring the region’s continued growth and importance in the global aviation market.

Photo credit: Airbus.

The Asia-Pacific forecast, which includes China and India, reflects the region’s continued fleet expansion, driven by rising passenger traffic. The region’s annual growth of 4.4% has outpaced the global average of 3.6%.

The region will continue to drive global demand for widebody types such as the A330neo and A350 Family, requiring around 3,500 aircraft. This represents 43% of global demand in the larger size categories. Meanwhile, the forecast anticipates the need for 16,100 single-aisle aircraft, such as the A220 and A320neo Family, to support the region’s short- to medium-haul routes.

Airbus estimates that nearly 68% of the aircraft deliveries will support fleet expansion, while 32% will replace older models, significantly contributing to decarbonisation efforts. The next generation of Airbus widebody aircraft offers an immediate 25% improvement in fuel efficiency and a corresponding reduction in carbon emissions.

The A350 has established itself as the leader for long-range operations out of the region, with some 315 A350s already in service in Asia and the Pacific. The aircraft operate from the region on some of the longest flights in the world, including nonstop service from Singapore to New York.

At the same time, the A330ceo replacement cycle is underway, with around 550 A330ceos currently operating in the region. The A330neo is positioned as the natural replacement, offering a seamless transition for airlines, with commonality in pilot training and technical operations between the two models.

(Source: Airbus)