Lufthansa to fly 100th anniversary fleet

SINGAPORE, 26 November 2025: Lufthansa will celebrate a significant anniversary in 2026: 100 years since the founding of the first Lufthansa in 1926.

To mark this special occasion, the crane airline is taking off with an “anniversary fleet” that combines tradition and innovation in an impressive new design.

Photo credit: Lufthansa. 100th anniversary fleet paint job.

The most important sub-fleets of Lufthansa will receive their own special livery in the iconic 100-year look: the blue fuselage will be adorned with a white crane whose flight feathers merge into the aircraft’s wings. In addition to the crane, a “100” is integrated on the left side of the fuselage and the lettering “1926 / 2026” on the right side. A “100” will also be visible on the underside of the aircraft.

The anniversary fleet will be led by the brand-new Boeing 787-9 “Berlin,” registration D-ABPU, which is expected in Frankfurt in December. An Airbus A380, an Airbus A350-1000, an Airbus A350-900, an Airbus A320, and a Boeing 747-8 will also be painted in the anniversary livery.

The aircraft will gradually be given the new design, and the anniversary fleet is expected to be complete by Autumn 2026.

(Source: Lufthansa)