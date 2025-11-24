Air India Express boosts flights from NAVI Mumbai

DELHI, India, 25 November 2025: Air India Express announced this week that bookings are open for flights to Bengaluru and Delhi from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Starting 25 December 2025, the first day of commercial operations at the airport, Air India Express will operate daily flights to Bengaluru and five weekly flights to Delhi, the airline’s two largest domestic hubs.

The airline has also recently unveiled its new brand campaign, ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’.

From 1 January 2026, the airline will operate twice-daily services on both these routes. Bookings for these flights are now open on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, its mobile app, and primary booking channels.

Commenting on the upcoming operations from Navi Mumbai, Air India Express managing director Aloke Singh said: “We are excited to start flights from the new Navi Mumbai International Airport from the very first day of its opening. We are happy to work with the airport as it opens up capacity for Mumbai and its catchment area, putting one of India’s largest transport hubs back on a rapid growth trajectory. We will offer direct connectivity to Bengaluru and New Delhi, and seamless onward connections on both AIX and AI networks. Going forward, we will add more flights in a phased manner as we expand our operations at Navi Mumbai.”

Air India Express’ presence continues to grow steadily in Maharashtra, with over 130 weekly flights from Mumbai and 90 from Pune. Starting 1 December 2025, the airline will also launch twice-daily flights from Nagpur to Bengaluru.

The new services from Navi Mumbai further complement Air India Express’ expanding network from Bengaluru, which remains one of its key hubs. The airline has recently introduced routes from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and now operates more than 530 weekly flights from the city. It also recently inaugurated direct flights from Bengaluru to Bangkok, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh.

The airline recently unveiled its new brand campaign ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, encouraging travellers to immerse themselves in local culture and discover new experiences and unveiled the new cabin experience on its Boeing 737 8 aircraft. The upgraded cabin features seats with superior padding, wider armrests, and legroom ranging from 29 to 38 inches. Each seat is equipped with in-seat USB charging ports. At the same time, the cabins feature ovens for serving hot ‘Gourmair’ meals, refreshed interiors with brand-new carpets, and advanced Boeing Sky Interior lighting, creating a modern, warm, and welcoming ambience that reflects the airline’s commitment to a comfortable and memorable flying experience.

Through its ‘Tales of India’ initiative, Air India Express celebrates the country’s artistic and cultural diversity, showcasing over 50 indigenous arts from 25 states, including Maharashtra’s iconic Warli painting, and exquisite Himroo and Paithani weaves.

(Source: Air India Express)