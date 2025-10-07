Transnusa starts Manado to Shenzhen service

JAKARTA, 8 October 2025: TransNusa launched its maiden flight from Manado, Indonesia, to Shenzhen last Friday, less than a month after it began commercial flights from Manado to Shanghai.

TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis, stated that the airline will enhance its network connectivity between Indonesia and China’s secondary tourism-based markets.

Photo credit: Transnusa. Manado is known as a diving haven with beautiful mountainous countryside, glorious beachside, and picturesque islands.

“Our main priority is to offer additional options for passengers while providing seamless, secure and fast travel,” Francis said, adding that TransNusa will also provide its passengers with options to visit other major tourist destinations from Manado, such as Bali, Indonesia.

Scheduled flight details

TransNusa is operating three flights weekly from Manado’s Sam Ratulangi International Airport to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday using the Chinese C909 jetliner.

8B175 departs Manado at 2110 and arrives in Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport at 0100.

8B176 departs Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport at 0200 and arrives in Manado at 0550.

The Manado-Shenzhen ticket price starts as low as IDR3.499.000, CNY1.525, and USD226, one way, available for purchase on the airline’s website and online travel agent platforms worldwide.