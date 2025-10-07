SQ taps Brussels Airlines codeshares

SINGAPORE, 8 October 2025: The Lufthansa Group and Singapore Airlines announce an expansion of their joint venture with the addition of Brussels Airlines (SN).

The inclusion of SN codeshare flights further strengthens the strategic partnership and enhances travel options between Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Effective 26 October 2025, customers can book the Brussels Airlines (SN) codeshare between Singapore and Brussels operated by Singapore Airlines. This advancement offers customers more choice and smoother connectivity between Singapore to Belgium and beyond.

Lufthansa Group Vice President Asia Pacific and Joint Ventures East, Felipe Bonifatti, commented: “The integration of Brussels Airlines into our joint venture with Singapore Airlines underlines our commitment to offering customers in APAC greater choice and seamless connectivity across Europe. This step is a natural progression of our long-standing partnership with Singapore Airlines.”

The Lufthansa Group and Singapore Airlines joint venture recently celebrated its eighth anniversary, offering customers access to joint fares across seven countries and twenty-six destinations. Significantly, this expansion of the Lufthansa Group – Singapore Airlines Joint Venture also includes the extension of intermodal feeder routes, meaning those operated by bus or train to the carriers’ hubs in Europe.