Qatar gears up for surge in events

DOHA, 8 October 2025: Qatar Airways has a packed calendar featuring a remarkable line-up of international events that it supports and sells holiday packages for fans.

They include the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 and the return of the QATAR AIRWAYS FORMULA 1 QATAR GRAND PRIX, to the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 and the upcoming Web Summit Qatar 2026. Each event showcases Qatar’s capability as a leading global host nation.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

As the national carrier, Qatar Airways provides seamless connections from over 170 destinations worldwide, ensuring that fans, delegates, and communities can experience these moments with ease and comfort.

Through the airline’s leisure arm, Qatar Airways Holidays, packages that include all primary event tickets are available, offering a wide range of activities and value-added benefits when booking a flight and hotel package, including exclusive perks for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members.

From 3 to 27 November, Qatar will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup, now expanded to 48 teams in a new annual format that delivers 104 matches across the group and knockout stages.

The second edition of The FIFA Arab Cup will commence on 1 December, with the final taking place on Qatar National Day — 18 December, where 16 nations from across the Arab world will compete for glory.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Airways F1 Qatar Grand Prix (28 to 30 November) will once again bring a motorsport spectacle to Lusail, with global race packages combining flights, hotels, and race tickets (including hospitality package options).

In the realm of tech and innovation, Web Summit Qatar 2026 (1 to 4 February 2026) is set to anchor the country’s growing reputation as a hub for the digital world, with Qatar Airways supporting logistics and connectivity for delegates, speakers and attendees. And on the courts, fans can look forward to two high-profile tennis tournaments: the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (8 to 14 February 2026) and the Qatar ExxonMobil Open (16 to 21 February 2026).

The Qatar Stopover Programme positions Qatar as a leading global destination. Starting at 14USD per person per night, travellers can now experience the nation’s famous hospitality by staying in a selection of premium four-star and luxury five-star hotels, and make their journey even more memorable.

These upcoming events are part of Qatar Airways’ diverse portfolio of high-profile global partnerships, including the likes of FIFA, UEFA Champions League and National Team Competitions, Formula 1, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, AFC, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.

(Source: Qatar Airways)