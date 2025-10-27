Batik Air set a December milestone

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 October 2025: Batik Air will boost direct air links to Langkawi Island this December from Subang Airport in Malaysia and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Starting 8 December 2025, Batik Air will introduce direct domestic flights from Skypark Terminal, Subang, to Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Singapore, and Jakarta, Indonesia, with one-way fares as low as MYR169 all-in.

Photo credit: Batik Air.

A Skyscanner search indicates that Batik Air will start a direct weekly service on 14 December, every Sunday, between Langkawi, Malaysia, and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, flying a 737-8 with 187 seats.

Flight schedule

OD755 departs Langkawi (LGK) at 1705 and arrives in Tashkent (TAS) at 2150 (Sunday).

OD756 departs Tashkent (TAS) at 2310 and arrives in Langkawi at 0955, plus a day (Monday).

Skyscanner quotes a round-trip fare of MYR2,714 for the seven-hour, 45-minute flight.

Batik Air to add nine new routes.

The airline’s statement posted on Facebook confirmed it will launch nine new routes in December, calling it a “bold step in regional aviation expansion.”

Scheduled to commence on 8 December 2025, the milestone development marks one of the most significant single-day network launches in the airline’s history, reflecting Batik Air’s vision to strengthen its regional footprint and enhance connectivity across Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

At the centre of the expansion is Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang (SZB) — Kuala Lumpur’s city airport — which is rapidly transforming into a modern gateway offering unmatched convenience, speed, and accessibility.

Strategically located to serve Klang Valley residents and travellers seeking seamless domestic and regional connections, Subang will play a pivotal role in Batik Air’s growth strategy, with new routes to Singapore, Jakarta, Langkawi, and Johor Bahru enhancing travel flexibility and choice.

Penang is set to assume a more strategic role within Batik Air’s network as the airline strengthens its presence in northern Malaysia. With new services to Singapore, Medan, Kuching, and Kota Kinabalu, Penang International Airport (PEN) will serve as a key connector linking the north with East Malaysia and neighbouring countries. The city’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant tourism scene, and growing economic significance make it an ideal hub for domestic and regional travel.

The expansion also introduces Ipoh as an exciting new destination in Batik Air’s network, served through Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (IPH) — a convenient gateway that is particularly significant for travellers from Singapore, where the historic city’s colonial charm, vibrant food scene, and proximity to natural attractions have made it an increasingly popular getaway.

With the launch of direct Ipoh–Singapore flights, travel between the two cities will become more seamless than ever, creating new opportunities for weekend escapes, family visits, business travel, and cultural discovery.

Singapore itself remains one of the most sought-after destinations for Malaysians, celebrated for its dynamic business landscape, cultural diversity, and world-class lifestyle and leisure offerings. Starting in November 2025, all Lion Group airlines, including Batik Air, will operate from Changi Airport Terminal 4, providing passengers with enhanced facilities and a more seamless travel experience.

Regional flights launch 8 December 2025

Subang – Singapore

Subang – Jakarta

Subang – Langkawi

Subang – Johor Bahru

Penang – Singapore

Penang – Medan

Penang – Kuching

Penang – Kota Kinabalu

Ipoh – Singapore

Meanwhile, more airlines are planning to fly to Langkawi during the winter timetable 2025 to 2026.

LOT Polish Airlines: The airline will operate new direct charter flights from Warsaw (WAW) to Langkawi every week, starting in November 2025 and running until March 2026. This is a significant direct connection from Europe for leisure travellers and tour groups heading for Langkawi.

Firefly: In addition to its regular domestic and regional flights, Firefly has scheduled limited-time service between Langkawi and Chengdu Tianfu (TFU), China, for the peak season January/February 2026. Firefly is also planning to increase flights on its Penang (PEN)-Langkawi (LGK) route starting January 2026.

Airlines that already serve Langkawi (LGK) include AirAsia, Batik Air, Malaysia Airlines and Scoot. They connect Langkawi to major hubs such as Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Penang (PEN), and Singapore (SIN).

India’s low-cost airline, IndiGo, also serves Langkawi with flights to Bengaluru (BLR) in India.

(Source: Batik Air and Skyscanner)