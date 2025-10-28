Thomas Cook India spots a shift to senior holidays

MUMBAI, 29 October 2025: While a lot has been said about India’s young demographic, the country’s senior population is also witnessing unprecedented growth, with those aged 60 and above projected to reach 347 million by 2050, accounting for 21% of the total population.*

Recognising this significant demographic shift and the rising aspirations of the 55+ community, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company, is strengthening its focus on this high-potential segment.

India’s senior travellers today have the time and financial resources to travel. The overall economic growth has increased spending power, and the rise in nuclear families has given seniors more free time and accumulated income. This has led to a surge in travel demand among the 55+ segment, which is now increasingly aspirational, adventurous, and experience-seeking.

In line with this growing demand, Thomas Cook India has partnered with Gen S Life, a leading lifestyle and community platform for the 55+ demographic.

As part of this collaboration, the two brands hosted an educational webinar, “Making Pilgrimage Travel Easy & Enjoyable for 55+” on Zoom on Wednesday, 29 October. The free webinar aimed to empower senior travellers by addressing their travel needs through expert guidance.

The session featured renowned choreographer and traveller Sandip Soparrkar, along with Thomas Cook’s expert tour managers, offering practical travel tips, destination insights, and health advice tailored for senior travellers.

Drawing from Thomas Cook’s extensive spiritual circuits across India and its subcontinent, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Bodh Gaya, Pokhara in Nepal and South India’s Madurai, Tirupati, Rameswaram and Kanyakumari — the experts highlighted how convenience and premium comfort are built into every journey: from guided tours and VIP darshans to AC vehicle transfers; aerial Char Dham helicopter journeys that allow seniors to complete the pilgrimage in just 4 days, significantly reducing travel fatigue compared to the traditional 10-day road trip.

The company’s Pilgrimage Plus portfolio transforms spiritual travel into a holistic holiday experience, blending darshans with immersive local exploration such as sunset views from the ghats, boating on the Ganges, visits to weavers’ villages in Varanasi, and curated cuisine and cultural trails led by local experts.

To cater to the senior segment, Thomas Cook India will also launch specialised group tours with itineraries that accommodate special dietary needs, handpicked elder-friendly hotels with porterage, and high-quality, easy-access vehicles to popular international destinations across Europe.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa – Rajeev Kale said: “In India, the silver economy is expanding rapidly in response to rising longevity, digital inclusion, and higher discretionary income. Seniors are no longer passive travellers; they are curious, confident, eager to explore and have both the means and the time to travel without compromise.

“Our holidays are designed to meet their evolving needs, offering comfort, safety, and enriching experiences. Whether it’s a spiritual journey or a leisure escape, we aim to make travel seamless and enjoyable for the 55+ community. Our partnership with Gen S Life is a natural extension of this vision, combining our travel expertise with their deep understanding of senior lifestyles to create truly inclusive and empowering travel experiences.”

Gen S Life is an app that offers a comprehensive ecosystem of curated services for the 55+ across health, wellness, finance, travel, safety, support, events, community and more. With over 40K downloads and 15000+ registered users, the platform is committed to empowering seniors to lead healthier, safer, more connected, and fulfilling lives. An early believer in the Gen S Life vision, Thomas Cook continues to bring our members exceptional travel experiences at exclusive rates.

*(PwC-ASLI Senior Care Report 2024 and UNFPA 2023).

(Source: Thomas Cook India)