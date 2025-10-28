Hahnair signs Southwest Airlines

SINGAPORE, 29 October 2025. Hahnair, a global provider of airline distribution solutions, announced Tuesday an interline agreement with Southwest Airlines (WN).

Operating the largest Boeing fleet in the world, comprising 802 aircraft, and covering 117 destinations across 11 countries, Southwest Airlines is recognised as the US’s largest domestic airline.

Photo credit: Hahnair.

This partnership significantly enhances Southwest Airlines’ global footprint, enabling the airline to generate incremental revenue by extending its distribution reach beyond the US market. Travel consultants can book Southwest Airlines flights under the WN code in the Amadeus GDS and issue tickets on Hahnair’s HR-169 ticket stock. Access across all Travelport GDSs will be available soon.

“Welcoming Southwest Airlines to our leading network of over 350 partner carriers marks a significant milestone for our worldwide connectivity,” said Alexander Proschka, Chief Commercial Officer of Hahnair. “Through this partnership, Hahnair is offering 100,000 travel agencies outside of the US access to Southwest Airlines’ extensive flight offerings, while at the same time delivering an efficient and comprehensive distribution solution to Southwest Airlines.”

(Source: Hahnair)