Showtime is travel time

SINGAPORE, 14 October 2025: Concert travel is reshaping tourism in Asia, with fans crossing borders and booking trips to see the artists they love.

Trip.com Group, a global leader in travel services, and Live Nation Asia, a leading live entertainment company, have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to integrate travel and live music experiences across key Asian markets.

Launching across Hong Kong/Macau, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Mainland China, the collaboration will allow fans to seamlessly plan concert-focused trips — combining exclusive presale access to shows with flights, hotels, and curated local experiences through Trip.com Group’s platform.

This partnership marks Trip.com Group’s first step into the live entertainment travel space, reinforcing its commitment to meeting evolving traveller demands and reflecting how tourism, hospitality, and live entertainment are coming together in new ways.

Music-driven tourism

As live music becomes a growing driver of travel, this partnership is designed to empower fans to follow the artists they love while supporting regional tourism and elevating destination appeal in Asia.

According to Trip.com’s Momentum consumer survey, which highlights the following significant trends in travel, nearly 66% of Asia Pacific travellers are willing to travel internationally for concerts, with Gen Z and Millennials leading the trend. In Singapore, hotel bookings tripled during Lady Gaga’s Asia-exclusive show, while in Hong Kong, over half of concertgoers extended their stay for leisure, driving revenue across tourism sectors. Artists are also adding shows in cities like Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul, establishing these cities as must-visit music hubs.

“Today’s music lovers are embracing immersive experiences that extend far beyond the concert itself,” said Mr Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer, Trip.com Group. “Through partnerships like this, we are enhancing the travel journey, adding value for fans and unlocking new cultural and economic value for destinations and the wider industry in Asia. Together, we’re proud to pioneer the future of tourism through entertainment.”

“Concert travel is redefining tourism across Asia,” said Mr James Dick, EVP of Partnerships and Media, Live Nation Asia. “Together with Trip.com, we’re helping fans turn concerts into unforgettable trips that shape the culture of entire cities.”

The partnership also creates room for collaboration with local hotels, attractions, and tourism stakeholders in these markets, building concert-driven products and experiences that encourage more bookings, longer stays, and greater destination appeal in Asia.

The first launch under this partnership featured exclusive bundled experiences for K-pop powerhouse TWICE’s tour in Hong Kong. As the Official Travel Partner of the TWICE <THIS IS FOR> WORLD TOUR IN HONG KONG, Trip.com is giving fans exclusive presale access, bundled hotel packages, and transport options.

Similar bundles and early access will roll out across five markets in Asia, featuring global and regional superstars, and turning every show into an opportunity to explore a new destination. For example, bundles may include concert tickets paired with tickets to attractions like Hong Kong Disneyland, Rainforest Wild ASIA, sightseeing buses, and hotel rooms, elevating the entire trip.

Building on its role as BLACKPINK’s Official Sponsor in Bangkok and Hong Kong, Trip.com now also offers presale access for the upcoming BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR <DEADLINE> IN SINGAPORE and HONG KONG.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services. It enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites, and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company, comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

