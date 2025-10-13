Air India Express cranks up Bengaluru hub

DELHI, 14 October 2025: Air India Express will launch direct flights from Bengaluru, its largest station, to three new destinations in the Middle East: Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Services to Jeddah will commence from 26 October 2025, while flights to Riyadh and Kuwait will begin on 27 October 2025, further strengthening connectivity between South India and the Middle East.

Photo credit: Air India Express.

Travellers can book attractive inaugural fares on the airline’s award-winning website, its mobile app, and across primary booking channels.

Fares on the Bengaluru – Riyadh route start at INR13,500 (505 SAR for Riyadh–Bengaluru), Bengaluru–Jeddah flights begin at INR19,500 (570 SAR from Jeddah), and Bengaluru–Kuwait fares start at INR13,600 (27 KWD from Kuwait).

The new routes will benefit a wide range of travellers, including Indian expatriates, business professionals, and families visiting friends and relatives across Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The direct service to Jeddah will also offer convenient connectivity for pilgrims travelling for Umrah from Bengaluru. In addition to meeting the strong demand for travel to Kuwait, the new connections will support growing interest among Indian travellers in exploring Saudi Arabia’s cultural and heritage attractions, in line with the country’s expanding tourism landscape.

Guests from Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli can connect to Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh via Bengaluru.

This latest announcement builds on the airline’s recent growth from Bengaluru, which has seen the launch of new flights to Kathmandu, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.

The airline’s upcoming services to Bangkok, starting from 18 October 2025, and Jodhpur and Udaipur from 1 November 2025, further reinforce Bengaluru as one of Air India Express’ fastest-growing hubs.

Services from Bengaluru

The airline operates more than 440 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting directly to 35 domestic destinations.

They include Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, North Goa, Patna, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

There are also seven international destinations — Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dammam, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, and Riyadh.

(Source: Air India Express)