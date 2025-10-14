Visa takes Tap and Pay to Bangkok’s shopping haunts

BANGKOK, 15 October 2025: Visa, in collaboration with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and fintech innovator Soft Space, have announced the expansion of the Tap to Pay initiative to two of Bangkok’s most iconic and high-traffic shopping destinations: Chatuchak Weekend Market and Pratunam Market.

The partnership aims to modernise payment acceptance for local merchants, enhance convenience for tourists, and unlock greater spending potential to support Thailand’s economic growth.

​​(From left: Natthanart Dontree, Director of Account Executive, Visa (Thailand), Joel Tay, Chief Executive Officer, Soft Space, Panisa Thongma, Director, Chatuchak Market, Chernporn Sawaddiworn, Head of Client, Visa (Thailand), Vilasinee Leamkeawsakul, Senior Vice President of Digital Payment Solution, Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited and Pornprapa Sinsawat, Payment Solution Services, Digio.

The initiative introduces a contactless payment solution that enables merchants to accept credit and debit card payments directly through their existing smartphones. This offers a flexible and convenient option alongside EDC terminals, with no additional hardware required. Whether using a smartphone or a dedicated EDC machine, businesses can now provide a seamless, cashless shopping experience perfect for international visitors and everyday customers alike.

Benefits for key stakeholders

For merchants: Tap to Pay boosts sales and expands customer reach by enabling small businesses to accept card payments easily using just a smartphone. This reduces reliance on cash and foreign currency, lowers operational costs, and allows merchants to serve a broader customer base, including international tourists and digital-first consumers.

For customers (Thailand-residents and tourists): Contactless cards and mobile wallets offer a fast and secure payment experience.

Transactions are completed quickly and conveniently without the need for physical cash or currency exchange, making shopping seamless for both local customers and international visitors.

Visa (Thailand) Head of Client, Choenporn Sawasdivorn, stated: “Visa is dedicated to advancing Thailand’s digital economy by making payments more inclusive, secure, and innovative. Over the past year, contactless payments in Thailand have surged, with more than 66 per cent of Visa transactions now taking place via contactless methods each month. This rapid growth is driven by strong adoption among small businesses, from street food vendors to local shops who are utilising Tap to Pay to attract more customers and expand their operations.”

(Source: Visa)