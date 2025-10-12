Shangri-La Tanjung staff win Stelliers Awards

KOTA KINABALU, 13 October 2025: Shangri-La Tanjung Aru, Kota Kinabalu, congratulates two of its colleagues who have been recognised at the recent Stelliers Asia 2025 Hoteliers Awards.

From left: Joyce Murang, Quality Improvement & ESG Manager at Shangri-La Tanjung Aru, Kota Kinabalu, winner of CSR Hotelier of the Year, and Su Mon Fung, Landscaping Service Manager, Green Finalist at the Stelliers Asia 2025 Hoteliers Awards.

Joyce Murang, Quality Improvement & ESG Manager

Winner: CSR Hotelier of the Year 2025.

Recognised for her outstanding leadership in corporate social responsibility and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives that have made a meaningful impact on both the resort and local communities.

Su Mon Fung, Landscaping Service Manager

Green Finalist.

Honoured for her innovation and commitment to sustainable landscaping, fostering greener resort spaces that support biodiversity, environmental responsibility, and enhanced guest experiences.

“We are incredibly proud of Joyce and Su for achieving this recognition on such a prestigious platform,” said Shangri-La Tanjung Aru Kota Kinabalu GM Conor Hadlington. “Their dedication to sustainability, community, and quality improvement embodies the values we hold close as a resort. This honour is not only a celebration of their personal achievements, but also a testament to the spirit of our team and the positive impact we strive to create every day.”

The Stelliers Asia Awards shine a spotlight on the finest hoteliers across Asia, recognising exceptional individuals across leading international hotel brands.

Their success not only reinforces Shangri-La Tanjung Aru’s commitment to purpose-driven hospitality and ESG leadership but also highlights the calibre of talent within the resort. These accolades reflect the dedication and passion of the team, whose efforts continue to shape a thoughtful, responsible, and guest-focused resort experience in Sabah.

From left: Joyce Murang, Quality Improvement & ESG Manager at Shangri-La Tanjung Aru, Kota Kinabalu, winner of CSR Hotelier of the Year, and Su Mon Fung, Landscaping Service Manager, Green Finalist at the Stelliers Asia 2025 Hoteliers Awards.

(Source: Shangri-La Tanjung Aru, Kota Kinabalu)