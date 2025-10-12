New China-Vietnam air routes spur travel boom

SINGAPORE, 13 October 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed strong growth in interest in travel between China and Vietnam, underlining deepening tourism ties between the two countries following the launch of new flight connections.

According to searches made on Agoda, Chinese travellers’ interest in Vietnam increased by 90% between July and August 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The rise in travel interest follows the launch of new direct flight connections between Hanoi and selected destinations in China, such as Ningbo, Chengdu, Shanghai and Xi’an, that have made travel more convenient.

With the increase in flight options, Hanoi is particularly poised to become a major draw for Chinese travellers, with Agoda data revealing that Chinese travel interest in the Vietnamese capital has grown 89% year on year.

Vietnam’s National Statistics Office also reported that China was the leading source market for international arrivals to Vietnam in August 2025, accounting for a quarter of all inbound visitors.

Vietnamese interest in travelling to China followed a similar pattern, with searches up 50% year-on-year for the July–August 2025 period.

Vietnamese are increasingly looking to take advantage of the new flight routes to explore their northern neighbour for their next getaway. Travel interest in Ningbo increased 77%, Chengdu 20%, Shanghai 68%, and Xi’an 130%, reflecting a growing curiosity for cultural exploration in both metropolitan hubs and lesser-known destinations.

Agoda Country Director, Vietnam, Vu Ngoc Lam, commented:

“Vietnam is attracting more Chinese visitors by unlocking opportunities through improved flight connectivity, paving the way for travellers from China to discover Vietnam’s rich culture and landscapes, and for Vietnamese to explore China in return. Agoda is excited to play a role in connecting the two countries, making it easier for travellers to plan, book, and enjoy seamless journeys across the border.”

(Source: Agoda)