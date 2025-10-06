Seaplane Asia completes Lake Toba trials

LAKE TOBA, North Sumatra, 7 October 2025: Seaplane Asia Group, a regional pioneer of commercial amphibious air services, has reached a crucial milestone in its journey with the successful completion of its first seaplane demonstrations, including flight and water landings, in Indonesia.

The achievement was led by Santai Seaplane Indonesia, a member of the Seaplane Asia Group alongside Siam Seaplane (Thailand) and Samra Seaplane (Cambodia), in collaboration with Marianna Resort at Samosir Island, Lake Toba.

Santai Seaplane completes its first amphibious seaplane demonstration flight — water landing and take-off at Lake Toba, North Sumatra, in collaboration with Marianna Resort.

This inaugural flight underscores the group’s mission to deliver safe, seamless, and sustainable water-based aviation across Asia’s most iconic destinations.

The demonstration flight serves as a key requirement for establishing official water landing sites, with commercial seaplane operations expected to begin by 2026.

“The success of this inaugural flight reflects our vision to establish Seaplane Asia as the leading network for last-mile air mobility and amphibious seaplane services across the region. We are proud to bring world-class standards to Asia’s skies, runways and waterways, connecting travellers directly to destinations once considered remote,” said Seaplane Asia CEO Dennis Keller. “This milestone is more than just a successful landing. It reaffirms our commitment to pioneering new frontiers in premium air mobility across Asia.”

The Governor of North Sumatra, Bpk Bobby Nasution and Vandiko Timotius Gultom, Regent (Bupati) of Samosir, joined the inaugural flight that departed from Silangit Airport and landed at Marianna Resort’s dock on Lake Toba. The demonstration flight showcased the potential of amphibious aviation as a safe and efficient means of transportation. Several additional demonstration flights also took place on routes to and from Medan’s Kuala Namu Airport.

“This is one of the innovative transportation modes that can serve Lake Toba and Samosir Island. With premium accommodations now serving as landing points for amphibious aircraft, we are opening new opportunities for tourism and economic growth across North Sumatra,” said the Governor of North Sumatra. “The provincial and regency governments will continue collaborating with the Ministry of Transportation to ensure the necessary regulatory frameworks and approvals are in place.”

Bpk Vandiko Timotius Gultom, Regent (Bupati) of Samosir (left), and Bpk. Bobby Nasution (right), Governor of North Sumatra, following the successful demonstration flight at Lake Toba.

Santai Seaplane aims to open new opportunities for travellers and communities across the archipelago through fast connections: Medan (30 minutes), Silangit (15 minutes), scenic flights with sightseeing journeys across Lake Toba, and additional potential future routes such as to Nias Island and nearby islands.

“I am excited to lead Santai Seaplane in forging seamless, elegant, and innovative connections that bring hidden gems closer to travellers across this archipelago,” said Santai Seaplane CEO Wirmandi Sugriat.

Santai Seaplane is a member of Seaplane Asia, with similar innovations being developed by its sister companies in Thailand and Cambodia.