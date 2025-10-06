Agoda’s pick for retail therapy

SINGAPORE, 7 October 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda has released a hand-picked list of must-visit shopping malls in Asia for travellers to explore.

These destinations redefine the modern travel experience, boasting striking architecture and a dazzling array of options – from diverse eateries and world-class entertainment to global and local retail brands. Catering to all ages, interests, and budgets, they offer the perfect all-weather escape, ensuring a fantastic experience come rain or shine.

Here are Agoda’s six picks for unbeatable shopping experiences in Asia:

Vincom Centre, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vincom Centre is a premier shopping destination featuring a wide range of international and local brands. Its modern architecture and central location make it a popular spot for both shopping and leisure activities.

Ginza Wako Department Store, Tokyo, Japan

Ginza Wako Department Store is renowned for its luxury retail offerings and iconic clock tower. Visitors can explore high-end fashion, beauty products, and exquisite jewellery. The store’s elegant architecture and prime location make it a standout destination for both shopping and sightseeing.

Emsphere, Bangkok, Thailand

Emsphere is a modern shopping complex that features a blend of international and local brands, along with a variety of dining options. Known for its contemporary design and vibrant atmosphere, it also hosts cultural events and exhibitions, making it a dynamic destination for travellers.

Hyundai Seoul, Seoul, South Korea

Hyundai Seoul is a cutting-edge shopping destination renowned for its futuristic design and unique green spaces, which incorporate a touch of the natural world, featuring a 12-meter waterfall. It offers a diverse range of shops, from luxury brands to trendy local designers, and features unique attractions such as indoor gardens and art installations.

Taipei 101 Mall, Taipei, Taiwan

Located within the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper, this mall is a haven for luxury shopping enthusiasts. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the city while exploring high-end fashion, electronics, and gourmet dining options.

Grand Indonesia Mall, Jakarta, Indonesia

As one of the largest malls in Southeast Asia, Grand Indonesia Mall offers a diverse mix of global brands, local boutiques, and a wide range of dining options. Its impressive size and unique attractions, such as a musical fountain show, provide a complete entertainment experience for visitors.

Agoda, Regional Director, North Asia, Jay Lee shared: “Shopping in Asia is not just about buying things; it’s an adventure that combines culture, innovation, and entertainment. From the bustling streets of Tokyo to the iconic skyline of Taipei, these shopping destinations are cultural landmarks offering something for everyone. At Agoda, we love helping travellers discover these vibrant retail destinations, where every mall is a world of its own.”

(Source: Agoda)