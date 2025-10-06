KUCHING, 7 October 2025: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) reinforced its presence in Japan with a successful two-pronged initiative spanning five days across two major cities.

After participating in the Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ) 2025 in Nagoya, Sarawak presented a Product Update Session in Tokyo to underscore Japan’s importance as a key market for Sarawak’s tourism offerings.

Mr. Jun Tanaka, Japanese Content Creator of the Sarawak Tourism Board, leading the Sarawak sharing session at the Malaysia Pavilion during Tourism Expo Japan 2025. The B2C session introduced Sarawak to Japanese audiences present at the Pavilion.

At TEJ 2025, Sarawak was showcased under the Malaysia Pavilion at Aichi Sky Expo, where the delegation connected with both industry players and Japanese consumers. The Sarawak counter served as a hub for product discovery and destination awareness, while Japanese content creator Jun Tanaka brought Sarawak’s stories to life through engaging promotional activities.

The presentation address by Catherine Huong, Marketing Manager for North Asia and New Market (delivered on behalf of Chief Executive Officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor) acknowledged Tourism Malaysia Tokyo’s support. It reiterated Sarawak’s long-term commitment to the Japanese market.

Second from left: Mr. Mohd Fahmi Nordin, Deputy Director of Tourism Malaysia in Tokyo, and front row first from right: Ms. Catherine Huong, Marketing Manager (North Asia) of the Sarawak Tourism Board, at the Sarawak Product Sharing Session (post-TEJ) held at Hotel Groove Tokyo. The session, attended by 13 major travel agents, airlines, and representatives from Tourism Malaysia Tokyo, featured a Japanese content creator from the Sarawak Tourism Board delivering a presentation on Sarawak and its CANFF pillars, followed by a Q&A.

The momentum continued in Tokyo, where STB convened top travel agents for a half-day Product Update Session organised in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia Tokyo. The session highlighted Sarawak’s newest tourism products and travel packages, complemented by interactive exchanges designed to strengthen opportunities for future collaborations.

These initiatives were built on earlier promotional momentum, including the Serumpun Sarawak cultural showcase at Expo 2025 in Osaka, which featured Indigenous storytelling, culinary innovation, and creative arts. Together, these efforts reinforced Sarawak’s positioning as a culturally rich, nature-inspired destination while enhancing its competitive edge in a key international market.

By combining consumer engagement in Nagoya with targeted trade outreach in Tokyo, STB effectively positioned Sarawak as a must-visit destination in Southeast Asia, while reinforcing its commitment to long-term partnerships with Japanese stakeholders.

For more information on Sarawak, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)