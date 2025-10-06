Vietnam flies flag at IGTM Cannes

DANANG, Vietnam, 7 October 2025: Central Vietnam’s leading golf destination is heading for the French Riviera to join the International Golf Travel Mart (IGTM) Cannes, 21 to 23 October.

Ba Na Hills Golf Club will fly the flag for Danang and the wider Vietnam Golf Coast when it joins the world’s elite at the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) in Cannes.

The course at Ba Na Hills Golf Club, Danang.

Before departing for France, Ba Na Hills Golf Club hosted the IMG Trophy Tournament last month, welcoming more than 130 golfers from Vietnam and overseas. The surge in activity underlines the region’s growing reputation as one of Southeast Asia’s premier golf hubs, where championship-calibre courses meet stunning landscapes and world-class hospitality.

As part of the prestigious IGTM stand in Cannes, Ba Na Hills Golf Club will showcase its award-winning course to a global audience of destination, resort, club, and tour operators. Designed by Ryder Cup Team Europe captain Luke Donald, the course has become one of Asia’s most talked-about layouts thanks to its creative routing, dramatic mountain setting, and Vietnam’s only fully floodlit fairways.

“Taking Ba Na Hills Golf Club to IGTM is an incredible opportunity to tell our story to a global audience,” said Ba Na Hills Golf Club General Manager Simon Mees. “This is more than just about our course — it’s also about putting Central Vietnam on the map as one of the world’s most compelling golf and travel destinations.”

The three-day IGTM is the premier global event for golf tourism, renowned for its structured pre-scheduled meetings with more than 40 targeted buyers and decision-makers. For Ba Na Hills, the event provides a unique opportunity to secure partnerships, expand distribution channels, and elevate brand recognition in key international markets.

That broader story is compelling. Danang has emerged as a premier tourism hotspot, celebrated not only for its golf but also for its world-class beaches, Michelin-approved dining, and an impressive portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts. Properties such as the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort and Novotel Danang, along with a burgeoning dining scene recognised by the Michelin Guide, underscore the region’s growing allure for sophisticated international travellers.

By participating in IGTM Cannes, Ba Na Hills Golf Club aims to strengthen existing partnerships, build new distribution channels, and reinforce Central Vietnam’s reputation as a premier destination for discerning golf travellers worldwide.