Air Caledonia flies to Vanuata

SINGAPORE, 7 October 2025: Air Calédonie, in cooperation with Aircalin, opened a new regional route on 3 October to the capital of Vanuatu, Port-Vila, departing from La Tontouta International Airport, located 50 km from New Caledonia’s capital Noumea.

Vanuatu is an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, located to the northeast of Australia, west of Fiji and 580 km from Noumea with a flight time of around one hour and 30 minutes.

The new flight using a 70-seat ATR72-600 departs twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. It is part of the broader cooperation initiated between the two airlines in March 2023 with a domestic code-share agreement and ticket sales in international markets.

Air Calédonie CEO Daniel Houmbouy commented: “We have been working on this new international route for several months. It’s a major step for the airline to demonstrate our commitment to ensuring strong connections not only within the New Caledonia islands but also

within the Pacific region. In these challenging times, this route represents a vital opportunity to maintain jobs and sustain the level of activity necessary for the airline’s durability.”

Air Calédonie flights to Port-Vila will be operated under a code-share with Aircalin. Customers will be able to purchase a ticket either from Aircalin or Air Calédonie.

Flight schedule