SINGAPORE, 24 October 2025: Sarawak made a giant stride to reach out to Singapore’s travel consumers by taking the tastes of Borneo to the Lion City for four days.

The launch of Sarawak Mega Fair 2025, at Suntec Singapore, from 16 to 19 October, successfully showcased the state’s rich culture, eco-tourism, and investment potential as Borneo’s hidden gem.

The highlight of the fair was the tourism-focused programme on Friday, 17 October 2025, which strengthened Sarawak’s positioning as Borneo’s Hidden Gem as well as reinforced cross-border partnerships in the run-up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Sarawak Mega Fair 2025 served as a flagship regional platform to strengthen Sarawak’s brand as authentic, green, and globally connected, while remaining deeply rooted in multicultural harmony and ecological stewardship in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Tourism in Sarawak is not a slogan. It is a promise. A promise to protect what is sacred. To uplift what is often overlooked. To balance what is beautiful with what is essential,” said Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He also highlighted that Kuching is a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, where food tells the story of its people and their ancestral connections to land and identity.

Jointly organised by the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS) and the state government, with strategic support from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, the event focused on deepening engagement with Singapore through meaningful

collaborations rather than mass marketing. The event highlighted the region’s diverse strengths in tourism, trade, food, culture, and the creative economy, positioning it as a high-value, sustainable destination ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Sarawak Mega Fair 2025 highlighted Sarawak’s advancement under the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), where tourism plays a vital role in driving inclusive and sustainable growth.

The Minister added: “As we look toward 2026 and beyond, our commitment is clear — tourism must serve both our environment and our people. Everything we do is grounded in global alignment, with the Sustainable Development Goals, with Visit Malaysia Year 2026, and with the shared ASEAN vision of a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous region.”

Themed “Experience Sarawak: Borneo’s Hidden Gem,” the Sarawak Mega Fair 2025 highlighted Sarawak’s identity through featured exhibitions, cultural performances, culinary showcases, trade networking, and a high-level business conference.

It created a multi-sensory journey through the state’s diverse offerings in tourism, culture, investment, and innovation while strengthening ties with Singapore and boosting tourism ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

For more information on Sarawak, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board).