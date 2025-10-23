One in seven skip travel insurance

BRISBANE, Australia, 24 October 2025: Allianz Partners is urging Australian travellers to rethink their approach to travel insurance, following new ICA and DFAT research revealing that one in seven travellers still travels overseas uninsured.

The findings underscore Allianz Partners’ ongoing commitment to helping Australians when things go wrong overseas.

Photo credit: Allianz Partners: One in seven Aussies skip travel insurance.

“It is concerning that those travellers who might decide against purchasing insurance are doing so because they think a destination is safe, because this doesn’t consider accidents, medical emergencies and travel interruptions that can be very costly if travelling without insurance,” said Allianz Partners Australia Executive Head of Travel Damien Arthur.

Despite growing awareness of travel risks, misconceptions persist about the value of coverage. Two-thirds (65%) of uninsured travellers said they had consciously chosen to forgo coverage, citing beliefs that their destination was safe (31%), that insurance was poor value (27%), or that they could handle emergencies themselves (22%).

The survey found Australians under 30 and those born overseas were significantly more likely to travel uninsured, with 23% of both groups reporting they did not purchase travel insurance on their last trip. Travellers visiting friends, relatives, or returning to their home country were also more likely to skip coverage, often citing short trips or familiarity with their destination.

“The reality is nobody plans for things to go wrong,” Arthur noted. “Even in destinations considered safe, such as Japan, medical emergencies can result in claims worth tens of thousands of dollars, covering hospital care, extended accommodation, and repatriation.”

For more information, visit http://www.allianz.com.au/travel-insurance.

About Allianz Australia

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span travel insurance, assistance and health insurance. Present in over 75 countries, the group handles over 72.5 million cases annually.

ICA & DFAT Travel Insurance Survey

Data derived from the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Travel Insurance Survey 2025. The survey was conducted independently by Quantum Market Research to assess traveller understanding of risk, behaviours and awareness of travel insurance.

(Source: Allianz Partners)