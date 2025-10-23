Korean seals stake in WestJet

SINGAPORE, 24 October 2025: Korean Air announced this week it has acquired an 11.02% stake in WestJet’s parent companies, Kestrel Topco Inc. and Kestrel Holdings Inc., through an investment of USD217 million.

The investment gives Korean Air a 10% equity stake in WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline.

Photo credit: Korean Air.

The transaction, first agreed upon on 9 May 2025, has now been completed, with Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM also investing in WestJet’s parent companies.

Hanjin Group and Korean Air Chair and CEO Walter Cho has also been appointed to WestJet’s Board of Directors. Board members also include other global aviation leaders such as Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, and Alex Cruz, former Chairman and CEO of British Airways.

In addition to his ongoing role as a key leader on the International Air Transport Association (IATA) ’s Board of Governors since 2019, Walter Cho’s appointment is expected to support future benefits for travellers and contribute to the sustainable growth of the global aviation industry.

The investment underscores the growing importance of the Canadian aviation market, which was valued at USD33 billion in 2024 and ranked among the world’s top ten, with double-digit growth since 2019.

Building on its ongoing integration with Asiana Airlines, Korean Air will continue to pursue diverse strategic partnerships across the global aviation market to broaden customer choice, enhance convenience, and reinforce its position as a leading international airline.

(Source: Korean Air)