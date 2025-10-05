Star Princess sails maiden voyage

SINGAPORE, 6 October 2025: Princess Cruises celebrates the maiden voyage of its newest Sphere-Class ship, Star Princess, which has departed Barcelona on an 11-day Inaugural Western Mediterranean journey.

Star Princess now sails as the 17th ship in the Princess fleet.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. Star Princess Piazza, O’Malley’s Irish Pub, Original Theatrical Show: Meridian.

The 177,800-ton, 4,300-guest Star Princess features 30 dining and bar venues, elevated entertainment and activity offerings, and luxurious accommodations.

Here is a closer look at the ship’s inaugural season, the highly anticipated naming ceremony, exciting entertainment offerings, and services:

Maiden Season

The 11-day Inaugural Western Mediterranean Voyage (October 4-15, 2025) sailed from Barcelona with visits to Marseille, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Sicily, Cartagena (Spain), and Gibraltar, before returning to Barcelona.

After a seven-day Mediterranean voyage, Star Princess sails a transatlantic voyage before debuting in Fort Lauderdale for her Caribbean season and official naming ceremony on 6 November 2025.

After a winter 2025 through spring 2026 season of Caribbean cruises, visiting the best destinations the region has to offer, Star Princess sails through the Panama Canal to Seattle for a debut season of seven-day Alaska Inside Passage cruises in the summer of 2026.

(Source: Princess Cruises)