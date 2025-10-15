IndiGo flies Vijayawada – Singapore route

DELHI, 16 October 2025: IndiGo, a leading low-cost airline in India, will launch direct flights between Vijayawada and Singapore starting 15 November 2025.

The international route will be served by IndiGo’s Airbus A320 aircraft, operating three times weekly and marks a significant milestone in enhancing international connectivity from Andhra Pradesh.

Photo credit: IndiGo. Singapore skyline.

As Vijayawada continues to establish itself as a commercial and cultural hub, the route to Singapore will support the expansion of trade, tourism, and investment opportunities between the region and Southeast Asia.

With Singapore serving as a vital gateway to Asia and beyond, the launch of these flights will offer travellers from Vijayawada convenient access to explore global destinations, pursue international business and educational opportunities, and experience diverse cultures.

It also reflects IndiGo’s continued efforts to expand international connectivity from India, giving wings to India’s aspirations.

Bookings are now open on the IndiGo website, the airline’s mobile app, and through authorised travel partners.

Vijayawada plays a dual and significant role in both tourism and as a growing aviation hub, particularly for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Tourist attractions

Religious & Pilgrim Tourism: It is home to the highly revered Kanaka Durga Temple on the Indrakeeladri Hill, a major Hindu pilgrimage site that attracts millions of devotees. The city is also a ritual host for the Krishna Pushkaram (river worshipping ritual).

Heritage & Historical Tourism: The city and its surrounding areas feature significant historical sites, including:

Undavalli Caves: Ancient rock-cut caves, a prime example of Indian rock-cut architecture.

Kondapalli Fort: A hill-top fort known for its history, and the nearby village is famous for its unique wooden Kondapalli toys.

Nature & Leisure Tourism: Situated on the banks of the Krishna River, the city offers scenic spots like Bhavani Island, one of the largest river islands, offering water sports and recreational activities. Prakasam Barrage is an iconic modern engineering structure across the Krishna River that is also a popular viewing spot.

Vijayawada serves as a regional aviation hub with its airport rapidly emerging as a critical aviation hub for the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region and the coastal districts:

Vijayawada International Airport (VGA) is located at Gannavaram. It has been granted international status and is undergoing major expansion with the construction of a new integrated terminal building to handle increasing passenger traffic.

The airport offers connectivity to major cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad) and is actively expanding its international routes, with the latest addition to Singapore confirmed last week.