Etihad passenger traffic up 21% in September

ABU DHABI, 16 October 2025: Etihad Airways carried 1.9 million passengers in September 2025, marking a 21% increase compared with the same month last year.

The growth reflects continued demand across the airline’s expanding global network and strong operational performance through the end of the summer season.

Photo credit: Etihad.

Passenger load factor averaged 89% across the month, up one percentage point from September last year, demonstrating efficient use of added capacity.

In the first nine months of 2025, Etihad has flown 16.1 million passengers, up 18% compared with the same period last year.

Etihad’s operating fleet stood at 115 aircraft at the end of September, serving 82 passenger destinations worldwide.

Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves said: “September delivered another strong month for Etihad, with demand remaining high as we entered the post-summer period. Year-on-year growth continues across all key metrics, reflecting the strength of our network and Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a global destination.

“We’re expanding with discipline, keeping our load factors high and operations reliable. These results show clear momentum and focused execution – exactly what we set out to achieve in 2025.”

Performance highlights

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has concluded a landmark week of global growth, celebrating four new routes in one week from Abu Dhabi hub — Sumatra (Medan, Indonesia), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Krabi in southern Thailand.

This October milestone marks an exceptional period of network expansion for the airline as it continues to accelerate its global connectivity and strengthen its position as a leading carrier in the region.

Etihad Airways has reached 31 new destinations announced in the last 12 months, with recent news of Kabul launching in December, as well as Damascus, Palma de Mallorca, and Zanzibar, which will all begin operating in the first half of 2026.

The addition of Etihad’s brand-new Airbus A321LR to its young yet growing fleet has facilitated this rapid network expansion, unlocking access to exciting, underserved markets across Asia and further enabling Etihad’s ambitious growth strategy.

The three launches across Southeast Asia (Sumatra, Phnom Penh and Krabi) are all operated by the fuel-efficient aircraft, offering greater flexibility to serve emerging markets with the right capacity and the airline’s signature service.

(Source: Etihad)