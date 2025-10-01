KUALA LUMPUR, 2 October 2025: As part of its commitment to offering a consistent and enhanced travel experience for passengers travelling to and from Malaysia, Emirates has deployed its retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft on flights EK346 and EK347. The refurbished aircraft features four newly configured and refreshed cabins, including its award-winning Premium Economy.

Emirates’ flight EK346 departs Dubai at 0310 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 1425. The return flight EK347 departs Kuala Lumpur at 1910 and arrives in Dubai at 2210. All times are local.

The airline’s Premium Economy cabin redefines comfort for travellers flying between Kuala Lumpur and Dubai, offering spacious leather reclining seats with whole-leg and footrests, as well as adjustable headrests. It features in-seat charging points, a wood-finished side cocktail table, a 13.3-inch TV screen, a generously sized pillow and blanket, as well as complimentary amenity kits on select flights. With the introduction of the newly retrofitted Boeing 777, this signature offering is now available across nearly 70 destinations within the Emirates network.

For those seeking additional comfort and privacy during their journeys, the Premium Economy cabin offers a refined upgrade from Economy Class. From regional dishes served on Royal Doulton fine china and stainless steel cutlery wrapped in linen, to a polished wood-grain dining table that folds into the seat. The unparalleled service also offers a selection of premium wines and exclusive beverages, available throughout the flight.

“Malaysia has been a key market for Emirates for nearly three decades. We are proud to introduce our latest generation and award-winning Premium Economy along with refreshed First, Business and Economy cabins to our travellers”, said Saeed Mubarak, Country Manager Emirates in Malaysia. “The new interiors bring more comfort and more choice, ensuring every passenger enjoys a seamless and consistent journey, no matter how they choose to fly. It’s a reflection of our continued investment and sets us apart in the industry by offering a redefined travel experience for millions of passengers worldwide.”

Premium Economy presentation on Boeing 777s.

As part of its multi-billion-dollar initiative to refurbish 219 aircraft, the airline has already completed upgrades on 67 of them. This extensive nose-to-tail refurbishment underscores Emirates’ commitment to delivering an elevated travel experience across its fleet. The airline is on track to offer nearly 2 million Premium Economy seats annually across its network by the end of 2025, with this number doubling to 4 million by 2026. Malaysian travellers can enjoy a seamless, end-to-end Premium Economy experience by connecting to popular routes like London Heathrow, New York JFK, and Lyon via Dubai.

Premium Economy passengers also enjoy a generous checked-in baggage allowance of 35kg and a further 10kg of carry-on baggage. Customers can book their Premium Economy experience now through emirates.com or the Emirates App.