Dream Cruises refreshes Southeast Asia journeys

SINGAPORE, 2 October 2025: Dream Cruises unveils its 2026/2027 cruise season, featuring a refreshed lineup of itineraries aboard the Genting Dream to rediscover the beauty and diversity of Southeast Asia.

The new season builds on Dream Cruises’ signature short getaways with additions to the lineup: three-night cruises to Pulau Redang, four-night cruises to Samui Island and Pulau Redang and five-night cruises to Bangkok (via Laem Chabang) and Samui Island. The five-night

Photo credit: Dream Cruises

The Bali Cruise, first introduced for the November 2025 school holidays, will also return in December 2026.

All these new offerings will be available alongside the two-night weekend Cruise, the two-night Melaka Cruise, and the three-night Phuket Cruise.

In addition to expanded departures from Singapore, the season also marks the return of Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) and Melaka as departure ports – giving travellers greater flexibility and the option to begin their cruise from the location most convenient to them.