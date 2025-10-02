KUCHING, 3 October 2025: As a follow-up to the highly acclaimed Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2025 held earlier this year, the organisers announced two lucky winners of the RWMF 2025 Skills Contest Prize Giving.

Diamond Sponsors and Official Airline Partners, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly, along with Platinum Sponsor Proton, presented prizes.

The winners were selected based on creativity, authenticity, originality, and integration of CANFF (Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, Festivals).

The 2025 winner, Lau Hui Hua from Sarikei, walked away with the grand prize: return flight tickets for two to Paris with Malaysia Airlines, while the grand prize of a Proton X70 was presented to Nur Farah Ain binti Kamshul of Kuching.

Together, the two winners embodied the spirit of RWMF, where culture, creativity, and personal milestones connect to create lasting memories.

“The RWMF 2025 Skills Contests extended the excitement of the festival far beyond June, showcasing creativity that reflects Sarawak’s diversity and innovation. By judging based on authenticity and originality, we ensured that the winners truly embody the spirit of Sarawak’s Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals. We are proud to partner with Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and Proton, whose support makes RWMF more than just a festival; it is a global stage for connections, cultural pride, and sustainability,” said Sarawak Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer, Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor.

The ceremony also looked forward to the next edition of the music festival. RWMF 2026 will take place from 26 to 28 June 2026 at the Sarawak Cultural Village under the theme “Regenerations: Roots & Rhythms”, a celebration of traditions passed on and reimagined through modern creativity.

With over 200 performers from 20 countries featured at RWMF 2025 and the Skills Contests inspiring online audiences worldwide, Sarawak Tourism Board continues to strengthen Sarawak’s position as a destination of culture, nature, creativity, and sustainability.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board.)