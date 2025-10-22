BE@Penang returns this December

PENANG, 23 October 2025: The Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) confirms the 9th edition of BE@Penang, themed ‘BE at Penang: BE THE WAVE’, will take place from 11 to 12 December 2025.

This year’s conference brings together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers to create the next wave of progress in Malaysia’s business events and creative economy.

More than just a year-end conference, BE@Penang 2025 is positioned as a catalyst and benchmark for future conferences in 2026 and beyond. It seeks to inspire new thinking, foster collaboration across industries, and spark momentum that drives Penang and Malaysia toward greater innovation, creativity, and sustainable growth.

Hiroshi Tamura, the father of the modern Nissan GT-R, will deliver the keynote address to explore visionary leadership, the courage to challenge the status quo, and the power of a single individual’s passion to transform an entire industry. It’s a story that mirrors the very spirit of BE@Penang 2025: Bold, innovative, and forward-looking.

BE@Penang 2025 also continues its commitment to empowering the next generation. By opening doors for students and young professionals, the conference offers opportunities to learn directly from industry leaders, engage in meaningful dialogue, and build networks that can shape their career journeys. Nurturing future talent ensures that the wave of progress continues to grow stronger, keeping Penang a fertile ground for innovation, creativity, and leadership.

Adding to the experience is a pre-conference activity, “WAVE MAKERS: A Penang Discovery Adventure,” which takes place on 10 and 11 December 2025. Participants will explore Penang through creative photo challenges, clue hunts, and team-based problem-solving — an engaging introduction that builds camaraderie and connection ahead of the leading conference.

In alignment with the Penang 2030 Vision of creating a family-focused, green, and bright state that inspires the nation, BE@Penang 2025 strengthens Penang’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and people-centric growth.

Registration for BE@Penang 2025 is now open. Interested participants can secure their seats early and be part of Penang’s most anticipated business events conference. Visit https://beatpenang.com/registration to register and BE THE WAVE this December.

For more information about the event, visit: https://beatpenang.com