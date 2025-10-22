IHG makes Bangkok breakthrough

BANGKOK, 23 October 2025: IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is accelerating its global growth with another milestone signing — the first standalone branded residences property for its InterContinental brand.

InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke is scheduled for completion in 2029, offering buyers 88 residential units in a new-build property situated in the heart of Thailand’s capital city.

Bangkok’s skyline at dusk.

IHG is working together with private investment fund CG Capital, a subsidiary of Central Group – one of the largest real estate and retail conglomerates in the country, on this exciting development. This landmark collaboration marks the global entry of InterContinental in the standalone branded residential market.

IHG Hotels & Resorts, SVP & Managing Director, East Asia & Pacific (EAPAC), Rajit Sukumaran said: “This is a momentous signing for IHG, introducing our world-renowned InterContinental brand into both the global standalone branded residential market and the branded residential space in Bangkok.

“Through it, we’re continuing to establish our business as a diversified player in the region and around the world, where we’re seeking and seizing new growth opportunities. It will add to the portfolio of InterContinental-branded residences in the area, including those in Phu Quoc and Halong Bay, Vietnam, and Hua Hin, Thailand.”

Situated on Soi Sukhumvit 16 in the Asoke neighbourhood, the property will feature a selection of two, three and four-bedroom units ranging from approximately 139 to 547 square metres, as well as facilities including a 25-metre swimming pool, hot and cold plunge pool, fully equipped fitness centre, pilates and yoga studio, private function room with full pantry, co-working space, meeting rooms, game room, art room and residents’ lounge.

(Source: IHG)