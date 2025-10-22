Qatar inaugurates Red Sea flights

DOHA, 23 October 2025: Qatar Airways landed its inaugural flight at The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, scheduling three weekly direct flights from its home base at Hamad International Airport (DOH), Doha, Qatar.

Qatar Airways currently operates more than 130 weekly flights across 12 Saudi gateways, showcasing its commitment to enhancing connectivity in Saudi Arabia.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways. Red Sea connection from Doha, Qatar.

The Red Sea is the 12th destination in Saudi Arabia to be serviced by Qatar Airways, following operations in Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu. This expansion reinforces Qatar Airways’ position in the Saudi market and demonstrates the airline’s long-term commitment to enhancing connectivity across the Kingdom.

The RSI service adds to the airline’s global network of more than 170 destinations, offering seamless connections for travellers from across six continents, including Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Europe, to the Kingdom’s west coast through Doha.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, commented: “The importance of the Saudi market, and our commitment to it, is proven by the growing reach of our services in the Kingdom. This new route is a testament to the close ties between the two countries.”

RSG Group Chief Executive Officer John Pagano said: “Welcoming Qatar Airways to Red Sea International Airport is a key step in giving more travellers from around the world easy access to the Red Sea destination. With the opening of Shura Island last month and our second destination, AMAALA, welcoming guests in the coming months, enhanced international connectivity means even more people can now experience the best of Saudi culture and hospitality.”

Red Sea International Airport CEO Andrew Tyler-Smith noted: “This new service introduces an efficient gateway to a wide range of European destinations, unlocking critical access to key target source markets for the first time. As we continue to grow our airline portfolio, each new route reinforces our role as a strategic hub for tourism. We look forward to welcoming more travellers from around the world to enjoy the unparalleled luxury of the Red Sea destination.”

The Red Sea is a pioneering destination on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, inviting guests to experience a place of extraordinary natural beauty.

Located on Saudi Arabia’s western coastline between the cities of Umluj and Al Wajh, the Red Sea is one of the emerging tourism destinations encompassing more than 90 islands, coral-fringed waters, sweeping desert landscapes, volcanic mountain ranges, and one of the largest reef systems in the world.

Currently, the Red Sea welcomes international visitors with six luxury resorts. Shura Island, the heart of the Red Sea, began welcoming guests in 2025 and will be home to 11 resorts alongside the Shura Links golf course, a marina, and retail and dining experiences.

Qatar Airways flights to The Red Sea (RSI)

(Source: Qatar Airways)