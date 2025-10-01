BA doubles weekly flights to Bahrain

SINGAPORE, 2 October 2025: British Airways will operate a daily service from Bahrain, increasing weekly flights to London from the current three to seven flights weekly and adding over 9,000 additional seats on the route, effective 27 October.

The flight expansion will provide customers with greater flexibility when planning business trips, family visits, or leisure getaways to the UK and beyond. British Airways currently flies from Bahrain to London on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using a B787-9 with 216 seats.

Photo credit: BA. Big Ben, London.

In Saudi Arabia, the airline will operate 12 flights from Riyadh to London Heathrow per week this winter and 14 per week from summer 2026. Jeddah will also transition to five flights per week in summer 2026, up from the current four flights operating the route.

British Airways will also be operating a daily service between Abu Dhabi and London from winter 2025, offering customers more choice and convenience.

The expanded schedule supports growing demand across the region and has been strategically timed to ensure customers have seamless onward connections via London Heathrow to more than 200 destinations worldwide.

Tickets for the additional services are now available for purchase on the airline’s website.