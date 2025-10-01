Star Princess readies for maiden voyage

SINGAPORE, 2 October 2025: Star Princess, the second Sphere-Class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, was officially delivered last week at a celebratory handover ceremony at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The Star Princess is the 17th ship in the cruise line’s lineup of vessels sailing worldwide.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. Star Princess.

The Star Princess handover ceremony was attended by Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises; Star Princess Captain Gennaro Arma; Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri; Biagio Mazzotta, President and Chairman of Fincantieri, along with key Fincantieri executives and local government officials.

With her 1,600 crew now onboard, preparing to welcome the first guests, Star Princess will depart the shipyard and sail to Barcelona ahead of her inaugural voyage, an 11-day Western Mediterranean cruise departing 4 October.

The 177,800-ton, 4,300-guest Star Princess — sister to the award-winning Sun Princess — will feature 30 dining and bar venues, entertainment and activity offerings.

Star Princess features the Sanctuary Collection, an elevated private escape at sea, with access to an exclusive restaurant, the Sanctuary Club —a tranquil, adults-only pool deck — and thoughtfully curated amenities that set a new standard for luxury at sea.

With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests will enjoy panoramic views from the privacy of their own rooms. Standout venues include The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space; The Arena, Princess’ most technologically advanced theater yet; The Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship with its dramatic curves, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping ocean vistas; and Spellbound by Magic Castle, the captivating speakeasy experience born from a collaboration with the famed Hollywood icon, The Magic Castle™.

On 4 October 2025, Star Princess will debut in the scenic Mediterranean, sailing round-trip from Barcelona before crossing the Atlantic to begin a season of Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale on 7 November 2025. Following her Caribbean season, she will sail through the Panama Canal heading west to begin her inaugural Alaska season.

(Source: Princess Cruises)