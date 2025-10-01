Chinese step out for Super Golden Week break

BANGKOK, 2 October 2025: China braces for one of the largest holiday travel movements in history, during this year’s Super Golden Week, which combines National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival that got underway on Wednesday and continues through 8 October.

Officials forecast 2.36 billion passenger trips across the country, averaging 295 million journeys each day. While the vast majority will be domestic, immigration authorities still expect around 2 million cross-border trips daily, many of which are bound for Hong Kong, Macau, and Southeast Asia.

Photo credits: AJW. Bangkok’s Chinatown.

For Thailand, which has long been a favourite destination for Chinese travellers, the potential is clear. Even capturing a small slice of this travel wave could bring significant rewards to the tourism and hospitality industries.

China on the move

Domestically, the surge reflects pent-up demand, family reunions, and cultural rediscovery. High-speed rail hubs, expressways, and airports are preparing for record volumes. Private vehicles are forecast to dominate traffic, with highways expected to see up to 70 million trips per day at peak.

Airlines forecast nearly 20 million passengers for the eight days. The movement of people and money will ripple across retail, dining, hotels, and cultural attractions, creating a festival atmosphere nationwide.

Top five domestic destinations

Chinese travellers often combine family obligations with cultural or scenic escapes during Golden Week. This year’s leading domestic draws include:

Beijing – Historic icons from the Forbidden City to the Great Wall.

Shanghai – Modern skyline, shopping boulevards, and nightlife.

Xi’an – The Terracotta Army and the ancient Silk Road connection.

Guilin and Yangshuo – Karst peaks, winding rivers, and rural tranquillity.

Zhangjiajie and Wulingyuan – Dramatic landscapes that inspired Avatar’s floating mountains.

These destinations reflect the dual pull of heritage and natural beauty that resonates with millions of holidaymakers.

Top five international destinations

China is a global tourism phenomenon.

For those heading abroad, short-haul destinations are the most popular, thanks to their convenience and value. The top international picks are:

Hong Kong – Shopping, dining, and cultural crossover.

Macau – Casinos, luxury hotels, and entertainment.

Thailand – Warm beaches, cultural attractions, and value for money.

Japan and South Korea – Popular for food, culture, and shopping.

Malaysia and Singapore – Visa-friendly, diverse, and accessible.

These favourites underline the strength of Asia’s intra-regional tourism links, with Thailand positioned as a prime beneficiary.

Thailand’s Golden Week opportunity

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and sports media outlets estimate that Chinese spending during the 2025 Golden Week could reach around THB9 billion, a figure consistent with previous holiday peaks. Last year’s Golden Week generated approximately THB5 billion from 183,000 visitors, highlighting the significance of this one week to national tourism revenue.

With Chinese travellers averaging THB6,600 in daily spending during multi-night stays, the economic impact extends beyond hotels and flights. Shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment venues, and wellness services all stand to gain. Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok’s retail hubs remain top draws, alongside new interest in cultural and wellness-driven tourism experiences.

Photo credit: AJW. Bangkok’s Chinatown braces for cash bonanza during mega holiday week.

For Thai businesses, the challenge is to ensure capacity, quality, security, safety and targeted promotions that capture attention before and during the holiday. Visa-free entry, seamless airport processing, and curated experiences will be key to securing higher-yield segments.

Chinese Confidence

Super Golden Week is not just about numbers; it symbolises the renewal of consumer confidence and mobility in Asia. For Thailand, it is a timely reminder that Chinese travellers remain the country’s most important inbound market. By aligning infrastructure, marketing, and experience, Thailand can transform this holiday rush into a sustained rebound.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a travel writer and former hotelier based in Bangkok. A past president of Skål International Asia, Skål International Thailand, and twice president of Skål International Bangkok, Andrew has lived in Thailand for over 34 years. Educated in the UK, he is a former General Manager of the Royal Cliff Beach Resort in Pattaya and the Chaophya Park Hotel Bangkok, and previously worked at the Tower Thistle Hotel in London. Today, he serves as International Hospitality Editor for Travel Daily News Asia and is a regular commentator on Thailand’s tourism industry, hospitality trends, and investment opportunities.