Air India launches Delhi – Manila flights

GURUGRAM, 3 October 2025: Air India inaugurated its first non-stop flight from Delhi to Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on Wednesday.

With the launch of services to Manila, Air India further strengthens its presence in Southeast Asia, now operating to eight destinations across seven countries in the region. In addition to providing non-stop connectivity to an increasing number of travellers between India and the Philippines, the new flights also open new connections for Filipino travellers to access Air India’s robust network across Europe and North America via Delhi.

HE Josel F. Ignacio, Ambassador of the Philippines to India, and Maria Cynthia P. Pelayo, Minister and Consul General, Embassy of the Philippines in India, joined P. Balaji, Group Head – Government, Risk, Compliance & Corporate Affairs, Air India, and other senior officials from the Embassy and Air India at Delhi airport during the flight inauguration.

Air India’s flights between Delhi and Manila are operated by the airline’s Airbus A321LR aircraft, featuring a three-class cabin configuration to offer a choice of Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class to travellers. Air India is one of the few airlines in Southeast Asia to offer fully flat beds in Business Class in the single-aisle A321 aircraft.

Air India, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Campbell Wilson said: “The launch of non-stop flights to Manila unlocks the immense potential for tourism to the Philippines, as Indian travellers, with their growing appetite for leisure travel and increasing spending power, seek new and exciting destinations. These new services will help showcase the Philippines’ vibrant culture and stunning landscapes to many Indian travellers, while also fostering greater trade and cultural exchange, strengthening the bonds between the two nations.”