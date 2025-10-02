BA expands US network in 2026

SINGAPORE, 3 October 2025: British Airways will introduce St. Louis as its latest destination, with four weekly direct flights scheduled to commence in April 2026.

The latest British Airways’ route network adds the airline’s 27th US destination. The return fares start from UKP529.

British Airways will be the only UK airline to offer direct flights to St Louis. Flights will begin on 19 April 2026 and operate four times per week throughout the summer season.

St Louis is home to Forest Park – one of the largest urban parks in the US, a range of free museums, and a thriving craft beer scene. The city also boasts a proud sporting legacy, with teams including the St. Louis Cardinals (Major League Baseball), Blues (National Hockey League) and City Soccer Club (Major League Soccer), earning “the title of ‘Ultima’ e Sports City” by ESPN The Magazine.

British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, Neil Chernoff, said: “St. Louis is a fantastic addition to our network — it’s a destination in itself as a city with a rich history and a vibrant cultural scene, as well as a gateway to exciting destinations beyond this. As the only direct route from the UK, this service will open up exciting new opportunities for our customers and further strengthen ties between the UK and the US Midwest.”

The launch of St. Louis flights and British Airways’ recent frequency increases to popular US destinations. From Summer 2026, the airline will reintroduce its double-daily service to Miami and daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, increase flights to Las Vegas from 10 to 13 per week, and operate 14 flights per week to both San Diego and Austin. New York (JFK) will operate exclusively from London Heathrow, with nine daily flights, including a new service operated by the airline’s 777-200 fleet, featuring First and Club Suite – offering a more premium experience for every customer travelling on its flagship route.

Flight schedule

(Source: British Airways).