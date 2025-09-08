LONDON, 9 September 2025: Travellers today seek destinations that balance sustainability, authenticity, and growth — and Sarawak delivers. Here, ancient rainforests meet modern aspirations, and heritage, nature, and community are not only preserved but celebrated.

As the Gateway to Borneo and a rising force in ASEAN tourism, Sarawak is taking bold steps to connect with the world while staying rooted in its values.

Sarawak delegates with Encik Sulaiman Suip, Director of Tourism Malaysia UK (third from left), and H.E. Dato’ Zakri Jaafar, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland (fifth from left), at Celebrasia 2025 in Battersea Power Station, London.

Strengthening its position as the Gateway to Borneo and gearing up for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) has taken bold strides in its global and regional tourism push, engaging audiences across three major markets in a single week.

The first event was at ITB India 2025 in Mumbai (2–4 September), followed by Celebrasia 2025 in London (5–7 September) and the Thai International Travel Fair – North Chapter (5–7 September) in Chiang Mai.

This strategic triple showcase highlights Sarawak’s unique Indigenous heritage and trade readiness, underscoring its ambition to drive strong visitor growth in 2025 while positioning the state as the actual Gateway to Borneo.

“In one week, Sarawak engaged audiences across India, the UK, and Thailand, proving our brand resonates regionally and globally. Through the CANFF pillars — Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals — we demonstrated that Sarawak is more than a destination; it is a living experience of authenticity, diversity, and sustainability. These efforts strengthen our global positioning as we move towards Visit Malaysia 2026,” said Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of the Sarawak Tourism Board.

At ITB India in Mumbai, Sarawak joined over 400 global exhibitors and 8,000 trade visitors, engaging with Indian agents, operators, and airlines. India remains a high-growth market, and these engagements are expected to accelerate Sarawak’s inclusion in Indian travel packages.

Fifth from left: Mr. Azamuddin Abdul Razak with Mr. Thanapat Tiyanont of Tourism Malaysia Bangkok and the Sarawak delegates at the Thai International Travel Fair – North Chapter in Chiang Mai.

At the same time, Sarawak’s presence spanned both Europe and ASEAN. In Chiang Mai, Sarawak directly reached Thai consumers through traditional performances, Sape music, and B2B networking with travel agents. As Northern Thailand is a key emerging market, this presence builds on strong momentum and lays the foundation for future Fam Trips, travel partnerships, and media coverage.

Meanwhile, in London, Sarawak captivated audiences at Celebrasia 2025 with six cultural performers and artisan-led beadwork and basketry workshops, complemented by a vibrant handicraft showcase at Battersea Power Station. The joint showcase with Tourism Malaysia UK and the Sarawak Craft Council highlighted Sarawak’s indigenous heritage and responsible tourism values to a European audience, reinforcing its universal appeal.

By simultaneously bridging Asia, Europe, and ASEAN, STB has amplified Sarawak’s international visibility. Together, these showcases reaffirm Sarawak’s role as a trade-ready and culturally rich destination, anchoring its mission to become a top choice for global travellers.

Visit: Sarawak Tourism Board

About Sarawak Tourism Board

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is the key promoter for Sarawak and has built a strong track record of global recognition for its innovative campaigns, destination branding, and commitment to sustainability. In 2025, STB’s “Gateway to Borneo” campaign received the PATA Gold Award for Best Destination Marketing Campaign (Destination Management Organisation – Asia).