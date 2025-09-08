BANGKOK: 9 September 2025: The future of healthcare depends on blending compassion, clarity, and trust into both traditional and alternative systems of medicine. These urgent themes will be explored at the We Are The World Global Summit on Integrative East-West Medicine: Biotech-AI Innovation & Convergence, which will take place from 9th to 11th November 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

Photo credit: AJW. Medical Compassion, Clarity and Trust Intertwined

“Healthcare shouldn’t be a privilege; it’s a right. And if we keep that at the centre of every conversation, the future of medicine will look very different.”

Balancing science and tradition

Photo credit: AJW. People are actively comparing medical opinions.

Patients today are more engaged than ever. From googling symptoms to joining support groups, people are actively comparing medical opinions. This awareness is beneficial but also carries risks, including misinformation, conflicting advice, and legal uncertainty regarding treatments.

Western medicine, for all its precision, can sometimes feel rushed or impersonal, while alternative therapies such as Chinese medicine or Ayurveda may provide relief but lack regulation. The summit in Bangkok will bring together doctors, researchers, and policymakers to tackle these concerns head-on.

10 guiding principles highlight the future of medical care:

• Patient-centred care

• Holistic approach

• Access for all

• Innovation and technology

• Blending East and West

• Collaboration

• Compassion and dignity

• Education and awareness

• Sustainability

• Global solidarity

These are not abstract ideals but lifelines. Anyone who has cared for a loved one in a hospital will understand the importance of dignity, compassion, and clear communication.

A personal journey

Back in 2010, I underwent emergency surgery for a brain aneurysm. I was one of the lucky 40% who survived. But brain surgery changes you. It interrupts your body’s natural sense of being grounded, centred, and in sync. It affects your balance, your walk, your rhythm and even your sense of self. At that time, I had no choice; surgery was the only path, and I am forever grateful for the gift that surgery, and surgery alone, gave me. Today, I value having alternatives, and I try to avoid invasive procedures whenever conservative options are available, while remaining forever grateful for the surgical skill that saved my life.

This personal journey underscores the urgency of conversations that will be central to the “We Are The World” Global Summit in November. Patients everywhere must be given clarity, honesty, and trust in the advice they receive, whether from traditional hospitals or alternative practitioners.

Why attend

The summit at QSNCC Bangkok promises to be a world-class gathering where East meets West in search of integrated solutions. For those who believe healthcare should move beyond prescriptions and towards compassion, dignity, and innovation.

Visit www.wearetheworldasia.org, a non-profit organisation.

About Andrew J Wood

Andrew is a regular contributor to travel and tourism publications both regionally and globally. A former Director of Skål International, Past President of Skål International Asia, Skål International Thailand, and two-time Past President of Skål International Bangkok, Andrew is widely recognised as a preferred go-to choice for travel and tourism insights within the Pacific region.