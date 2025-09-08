PATA event travels to Chiang Rai

BANGKOK, 9 September 2025: Chiang Rai will welcome the PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2025 (PDMF 2025), scheduled to be held at the Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel & Convention, from 1 to 3 December 2025.

Under the theme, “Steeped in Tradition, Rooted in Wellness: Weaving the Meaningful Narrative of Travel,” the event will be co-hosted by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Chiang Rai City, and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), with support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

“PATA is thrilled to partner with Chiang Rai hosting this year’s PATA Destination Marketing Forum, having previously organised the PATA Adventure Travel and Responsible Tourism Conference and Mart 2016 once before in the province,” remarked PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid.

“This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to elevating emerging yet exceptional destinations on the global stage. The forum’s unique format, combining a one-day destination experience with a one-day conference, will provide destination marketers and tourism professionals with practical insights, actionable strategies, and emerging trends to enhance their destinations’ appeal. It will also provide a meaningful platform for connecting with industry experts who share the vision for the growth of Asia Pacific tourism.”

Chiang Rai Province Governor, Charin Thongsuk, added: “We are honoured that Chiang Rai will co-host the PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2025. This opportunity allows us to showcase our province not only as a destination of beauty and cultural richness, but also as a model for sustainable and community-based tourism. With the strong collaboration between our local communities, the public sector, and PATA’s international network, we look forward to welcoming delegates from across the world to experience the unique character and hospitality of Chiang Rai.”

Chiang Rai is best known for its historical and artistic heritage, as well as hands-on experiences that offer meaningful engagement with local traditions and ways of life.

The forum’s programme will also highlight the Royal Project of Doi Tung. This sustainable development model transformed deforested mountains and former opium cultivation sites into protected forests, horticulture areas, and tourist attractions, while also showcasing Chiang Rai’s diverse ethnic cultures through creative community-based tourism activities.

The far north city is home to iconic sites like Wat Rong Khun (White Temple) and Baan Dam Museum (Black House), as well as its tea plantations and highland coffee culture.

About PATA Destination Marketing Forum

The PATA Destination Marketing Forum is a three-day event designed to empower emerging destinations, providing them with tools and insights for growth as globally recognised tourism hubs.

Registration Details and Carbon Offset Fee

Registration for PDMF 2025 is complimentary, with priority given to PATA Members on a first-come, first-served basis. Reflecting PATA’s commitment to sustainable tourism, PDMF 2025 will be a carbon-neutral event. PATA is partnering with a local environmental initiative in Thailand to support greenhouse gas reduction and enhance carbon sequestration. A nominal USD10 carbon offset fee will be applied per attendee.

About PATA

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is a not-for-profit membership association dedicated to advancing a meaningful Pacific Asia tourism economy. PATA brings together governments, industry leaders, academia, and communities to drive positive, lasting change. Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Bangkok, the Association also has an official office in Beijing. Visit www.PATA.org.