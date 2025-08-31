AirAsia activates fifth freedom on LPQ-HAN route

BANGKOK, 1 September 2025: AirAsia has activated its fifth-freedom rights for yet another popular tourism duo; Luang Prabang in Laos and Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.

AirAsia is ready to provide service on the route “Don Mueang-Luang Prabang-Hanoi” from 1 December 2025 onwards. Reservations opened on 28 August through the AirAsia MOVE website and various channels. A 180-seat Airbus A320 aircraft will be deployed on the route.

Photo credit: Thai AirAsia.

Linking two destinations in Southeast Asia will be welcomed by tour operators. The new route is a round-trip between Bangkok (DMK) and Luang Prabang (LPQ) and Hanoi (HAN), utilising the airline’s Fifth-Freedom rights, which enable local sales with a stopover in Luang Prabang, Laos, with the flight turning around in Hanoi.

The goal is to create business opportunities for the tourist group on the Luang Prabang-Hanoi round-trip route, which has a high volume of international tourist travel. It is confident that it will be well-received, given its outstanding value and world-class service standards. It’s the fifth service that takes advantage of fifth freedom rights in Asia and represents a departure from its core business model, which focuses exclusively on offering direct point-to-point airline services.

Thai AirAsia, Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “We are excited to launch this new route, utilising our Fifth Freedom privilege, with Luang Prabang serving as our first passenger drop-off point. This enables us to expand into new markets, particularly with our daily direct flight from Luang Prabang to Hanoi. We are confident this route will appeal to international travellers who prefer connecting between major tourist destinations. Both Hanoi and Luang Prabang are highlighted destinations with continued growth, and the year-end launch is a prime tourist season not to be missed.”

“Our Fifth Freedom route has been well-received on all four of our previous routes, all of which have been to tourist destinations in Japan, with stops in Taiwan or Hong Kong. This marks our fifth route to penetrate a new market, with our first stop in Luang Prabang, Laos, and another in Hanoi, Vietnam. This will further support growth in the international market,” said Santisuk.

AirAsia currently operates five routes using fifth-freedom rights with local sales in each destination for sector or end-to-end travel:

Bangkok Don Mueang-Taipei-Okinawa

Bangkok Don Mueang-Kaohsiung-Tokyo

Bangkok Don Mueang-Hong Kong-Okinawa

Bangkok Don Mueang-Luang Prabang-Hanoi (new) begins flying on 1 December 2025.

Chiang Mai-Taipei-Sapporo